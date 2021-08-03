ajc logo
Atlanta United reportedly adds winger from Brazil

July 4, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: A soccer ball is shown before the match between Atlanta United and Columbus Crew at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday, July 24, 2021 in Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
July 4, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: A soccer ball is shown before the match between Atlanta United and Columbus Crew at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday, July 24, 2021 in Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

1 hour ago

Atlanta United got some good news and some bad news Tuesday, two days before the MLS transfer window closes.

The good news is that reports in Brazil have the club signing Gremio (Brazil) winger Ferreira for $9.5 million. The bad news is the club had an offer of $17.8 million for Ricardo Horta from Braga in Portugal declined by the player.

The club also reportedly is supposed to have signed Thiago Almada from Velez Sarsfield last week.

The club declined to comment on all of the reports.

The issue is that the MLS club has one slot on its senior roster and one International slot available. It can’t add two players unless midfielder Emerson Hyndman is place on the Season Ending Injury list. That would open a slot but it comes with certain requirements regarding the salary of the player replacing him. The club could also waive a player.

Ferreira, 23, has scored 15 goals with 12 assists in 70 games as a professional. He reportedly is recovering from a partially ruptured tendon in his knee. Ferreira can play on the right or left in the midfield.

To add Ferriera, the club will need to buy down the contract of centerback Alan Franco because its needs to open a Designated Player slot.

