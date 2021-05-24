Atlanta United recognizes offense can improve

Against Seattle, centerback Miles Robinson hit a lofted pass over its midfield and backline for Brooks Lennon to run onto. As Lennon reached the ball near the end line, Seattle’s Brad Smith was forced to attempt a tackle. He was late. Penalty.

Atlanta United doesn’t attempt a lot of line-splitting passes. The team was second-to-last this season in that category before Sunday, according to MLS journalist Joseph Lowery.

“I don’t think, at times, we ask the question of the opposition’s backline to turn and face their own goal and defend,” Guzan said. “And when you do that, you create good things. Brooks (Lennon) makes a great run, gets on the end of it, and the guy catches him.”

Against Montreal, Santiago Sosa hit a 20-yard pass to George Bello, who beat his defender and passed it to Jake Mulraney, who created enough space by dribbling to hit a cross into the center of the penalty box where Marcelino Moreno sprinted to head it for the winning goal in the 94th minute.

Both plays were different to how the offense has worked for most of the season. It’s been methodical, predictable and mostly ineffective. The team has scored 10 goals in 10 games across all competitions and has scored more than one goal in just one game. It has seven goals in six league games.

But Heinze said he feels the offense is improving.

Atlanta United head coach Gabriel Heinze (left) gestures from the bench during the second half against the Seattle Sounders, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Seattle. Heinze received a yellow card for arguing a call during the game. (Ted S. Warren/AP) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

“What I’m trying to do with my players is to try and teach them a certain way,” he said. “There will be some games where we have more chances. There will be games when we don’t have as many chances.”

The good news for Atlanta United is despite not creating a lot of chances from its abundance of possession, it has done enough to earn four important points the past two weeks. It will host Nashville on Saturday before the FIFA-mandated International break. The team won’t play again until it hosts Philadelphia on June 20. It will have time to work on its execution in the final third.

“It’s not a habit to score in the last minute,” Heinze said. “I believe it’s more about heart and belief. Don’t give up. The game will be over after 93 minutes and every ball is like the last ball. This is a sport unlike other sports when you have to give the maximum that you have every minute.”

