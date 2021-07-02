Atlanta United putting all focus on Chicago

While it’s an honor for the players to be called up by their national teams, it’s an unfortunate situation for Atlanta United.

After struggling on offense most of the season, it seemed to find a formation, three centerbacks with an extra player in the midfield, and tactics that showed potential in the second half of last week’s 0-0 draw with New York Red Bulls. It dominated possession while taking 10 shots.

Plus, striker Josef Martinez recently returned from being with the Venezuela national team in the Copa America. He is available for selection for Saturday.

Despite being winless in its past five, the team’s fortunes were looking promising.

“I think from the start we’ve been going through a process,” winger Erik Lopez said. “We haven’t been getting the results but the team’s style has been clear. Just a matter of turning the results around the getting the victories we want.”

And then came Thursday’s announced call-ups.

Now, after this game, should Atlanta United win or draw, Heinze will have a more enjoyable challenge of keeping momentum going with several new starting players. Should Atlanta United lose, Heinze’s challenge would seem to be much more difficult.

Despite what has happened, and the challenges ahead, the team has belief that results will become positive. Lennon credited Heinze for that.

“He’s shown that he’s in our corner from day 1,” he said. “Having that confidence from the coach propels the players to be confident and know that results will eventually go our way.”

