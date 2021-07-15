ajc logo
X

Atlanta United players on the MLS All-Star ballot

Atlanta United defender Anton Walkes (4) is congratulated after scoring a goal against Nashville SC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Caption
Atlanta United defender Anton Walkes (4) is congratulated after scoring a goal against Nashville SC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: AP

Atlanta United
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 13 minutes ago

Here are the Atlanta United players who qualified for the MLS All-Star ballot, with how many of each position can be selected in parenthesis:

Goalkeeper (1): Brad Guzan

Left fullback (1): George Bello

Centerback (2): Miles Robinson and/or Anton Walkes

Right fullback (1): Brooks Lennon

Defensive midfielder (1): Emerson Hyndman or Santiago Sosa

Attacking midfielder (2): Marcelino Moreno, Franco Ibarra and/or Amar Sejdic

Forwards (3): Ezequiel Barco, Josef Martinez, Erik Lopez, Jake Mulraney and/or Erick Torres.

Click here to vote.

In Other News
1
MLS announces All-Star selection process
2
Atlanta United wins appeal of Mulraney red card
3
Atlanta United’s Campbell, Wolff focusing on staying focused
4
Atlanta United loses Mo Adams for 2-3 months
5
3 players with Georgia ties shine for U.S. in win over Haiti
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top