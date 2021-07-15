Atlanta United players on the MLS All-Star ballot

Here are the Atlanta United players who qualified for the MLS All-Star ballot, with how many of each position can be selected in parenthesis:
Goalkeeper (1): Brad Guzan
Left fullback (1): George Bello
Centerback (2): Miles Robinson and/or Anton Walkes
Right fullback (1): Brooks Lennon
Defensive midfielder (1): Emerson Hyndman or Santiago Sosa
Attacking midfielder (2): Marcelino Moreno, Franco Ibarra and/or Amar Sejdic
Forwards (3): Ezequiel Barco, Josef Martinez, Erik Lopez, Jake Mulraney and/or Erick Torres.
Click here to vote.