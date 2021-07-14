ajc logo
MLS announces All-Star selection process

August 1, 2018 Atlanta - MLS All-Stars forward Josef Martinez (17) gets tackled by Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli (15) in the first half of the Major League Soccer All-Star Game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
August 1, 2018 Atlanta - MLS All-Stars forward Josef Martinez (17) gets tackled by Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli (15) in the first half of the Major League Soccer All-Star Game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

MLS unveiled Wednesday how its players will be determined for its coming All-Star game in Los Angeles.

The 26 players will be selected in the following ways:

  • Twelve will be determined by a vote of MLS players, fans, and media. Each of the three voting groups will represent one-third of the combined vote.
  • Twelve will be selected by MLS All-Star coach Bob Bradley, of LAFC.
  • Two will be selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

In a change from previous years, actual positions will be voted on, rather than generic pools of defenders, midfielders and forwards.

The positions are one goalkeeper, one right back, two center backs, one left back, one defensive midfielder, two attacking midfielders, three forwards/wingers. The top players at each position from the combined vote will be named All-Stars. To be eligible, players must have appeared in at least 50 percent of matches this season at the time the ballot was created July 10.

Voting opened Wednesday on the MLS app and website. It ends at 2:59 a.m. ET July 22.

The match is scheduled for Aug. 25. The MLS All-Stars will take on an All-Star team of players from LIGA MX.

Past Atlanta United All-Stars include Brad Guzan, Greg Garza, Michael Parkhurst, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Darlington Nagbe, Ezequiel Barco, Pity Martinez and Josef Martinez

