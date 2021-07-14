MLS announces All-Star selection process

In a change from previous years, actual positions will be voted on, rather than generic pools of defenders, midfielders and forwards.

The positions are one goalkeeper, one right back, two center backs, one left back, one defensive midfielder, two attacking midfielders, three forwards/wingers. The top players at each position from the combined vote will be named All-Stars. To be eligible, players must have appeared in at least 50 percent of matches this season at the time the ballot was created July 10.