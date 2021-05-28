Atlanta United parts ways with McDonough after Miami investigation

McDonough may petition the commissioner’s office as soon as May 2022 if he wants to attempt to be reinstated.

“The integrity of our rules is sacrosanct, and it is a fundamental principle of our league that our clubs are responsible for adhering to all league regulations,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement from the league. “Our rules will not be compromised. These sanctions reflect the severity of Inter Miami’s violations, should encourage complete cooperation by all parties in future investigations, and will serve as a deterrent for clubs from violating roster rules.”

The league announced in March that it was investigating Miami’s signing of Matuidi for possible violations of the league’s roster rules. A league representative said then that McDonough wasn’t a part of its investigation. That changed as the investigation continued, with the league saying in April that Miami had broken the rules, but wasn’t yet prepared to announce the sanctions.

The sanctions announced Friday included Inter Miami being fined $2 million and owner Jorge Mas $250,000. Mas mostly cooperated with investigators, but was fined because the investigation found that he didn’t disclose his knowledge of the Matuidi violation at the appropriate time required under league rules.

The club also will suffer a reduction of $2,271,250 in allocation money for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.