Atlanta United not looking to sell players this season

Columbus Crew's Kevin Molino, right, kicks the ball past Atlanta United's Miles Robinson during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Columbus Crew's Kevin Molino, right, kicks the ball past Atlanta United's Miles Robinson during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said Tuesday that there are clubs interested in his team’s players, but the team don’t intend to sell right now because it wants to make a push toward the MLS playoffs.

“We still feel like there’s a lot left to play for,” he said, speaking at the introduction of new signee Luiz Araujo.

Atlanta United sits is in 10th place in the East and trails Columbus for the seventh and final playoff spot by six points. The Five Stripes earned four points in their past two games under interim manager Rob Valentino. Atlanta United will host LAFC on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The club has several up-and-coming prospects, including midfielder Ezequiel Barco, who scored two goals in last week’s win at Columbus; centerback Miles Robinson, who helped lead the U.S. to the Gold Cup title; and fullback George Bello, who started in the Gold Cup championship game.

“Not looking to move any players at the moment,” Bocanegra said. “But you never know what comes up. Transfer window is still open in Europe.”

Bocanegra declined to confirm if Thiago Almada is going to join the club in the January transfer window. The president of Velez Sarsfield, Almada’s club in Argentina, reportedly said last week that Almada is on track to join the club.

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,

May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1

May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0

June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

July 3 Chicago 3, Atlanta United 0

July 8 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

July 17 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

July 21 Atlanta United 1, Cincinnati 1

July 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 2

Aug. 4 Atlanta United 2, Montreal 2

Aug. 7 Atlanta United 3, Columbus 2

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

