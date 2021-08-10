Atlanta United not looking to sell players this season

Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said Tuesday that there are clubs interested in his team’s players, but the team don’t intend to sell right now because it wants to make a push toward the MLS playoffs.
“We still feel like there’s a lot left to play for,” he said, speaking at the introduction of new signee Luiz Araujo.
Atlanta United sits is in 10th place in the East and trails Columbus for the seventh and final playoff spot by six points. The Five Stripes earned four points in their past two games under interim manager Rob Valentino. Atlanta United will host LAFC on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The club has several up-and-coming prospects, including midfielder Ezequiel Barco, who scored two goals in last week’s win at Columbus; centerback Miles Robinson, who helped lead the U.S. to the Gold Cup title; and fullback George Bello, who started in the Gold Cup championship game.
“Not looking to move any players at the moment,” Bocanegra said. “But you never know what comes up. Transfer window is still open in Europe.”
Bocanegra declined to confirm if Thiago Almada is going to join the club in the January transfer window. The president of Velez Sarsfield, Almada’s club in Argentina, reportedly said last week that Almada is on track to join the club.
-
Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule
April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0
April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1
May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,
May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0
May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1
May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0
June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
July 3 Chicago 3, Atlanta United 0
July 8 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
July 17 New England 1, Atlanta United 0
July 21 Atlanta United 1, Cincinnati 1
July 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0
July 30 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 2
Aug. 4 Atlanta United 2, Montreal 2
Aug. 7 Atlanta United 3, Columbus 2
Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN
Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1
Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE