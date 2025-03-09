Atlanta United needs to go back to go forward

Deila explained that passing the ball backward to fullbacks, or to centerbacks, allows the rest of the team to get forward. Play can be switched from side to side. Then, the fullbacks can get down the field to create numerical advantages on either side. From there, crosses can either be put in or, if the defense stretches itself wide to attempt to defend those situations, there should be space in the middle to exploit. Deila said Atlanta United did the side-to-side very well in Saturday’s first 30 minutes, when it created the majority of its goal-scoring chances and seven shots on goal.

Then, for whatever reason, Atlanta United’s players stopped doing that, despite them talking about it a “hundred times” during the week. They started to play more vertical, low-percentage passes. Deila appeared to grow frustrated talking about it in his post-match news conference. The team got stretched and was forced to run more than it could. He said they stopped doing the simple things.

“I see what these players are capable of doing and that’s where we have to be honest with each other and with these fantastic supporters,” he said.

It was one of the more educational post-match news conferences in Atlanta United’s history. Deila described how he felt the panic in the second half that Red Bulls must have felt in the first half as his team pressed more and more for an opening goal. He talked about how the team needs on-field leadership to recognize what is happening and then to keep teammates from going into their “shells.”

“That’s where we are right now,” he said. “We want to be a team that we saw the first 30 minutes. That’s how we want to look, because then it’s just ... put the ball in the net.”

Miguel Almiron, one of the team’s three Designated Players, agreed that the team needs a calming presence on the field when they are pushing to make something happen.

“I think we try to do all of that but sometimes things happen during the games, one gets anxious to win the game,” he said. “Those are details that we have to improve, as the coach says.”

What Deila is describing isn’t new for Atlanta United. Previous managers, with different players, have had the same concerns. Some supporters described the tactics that Deila said the team was doing well as “Pineda ball,” referencing previous manager Gonzalo Pineda, whose firing last July created the opportunity for Deila to be hired. Those supporters didn’t like to see the passing backward. But, as Deila explained, it’s necessary.

“If you play forward, how can you get a fullback to overlap? No chance,” he said. “You have to get to one side, and you have to get to the opposite side. And then we did for half an hour, and then suddenly start to play through the center.”

The positive for Atlanta United is it was just the third match. The new players, Almiron and Emmanuel Latte Lath, are still learning their teammates’ tendencies and preferences. There are still 31 matches remaining, starting next week against Inter Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“I’ve only played two or three games with Ronny,” centerback Derrick Williams said. “Still trying to understand what he wants. So, I’m sure the attackers are thinking the same, Alexey (Miranchuk), Miggy and the best teams in this league that you see their players are playing with each other a lot and you get that chemistry. I do think that could be a factor.”

The team has shown it can learn.

After poor defensive performances in the second halves of its first two matches, Atlanta United held Red Bulls without a shot on goal for the entire match to post its first shutout this season. Matthew Edwards had his best match at right fullback, leading the team with four chances created. Most of those came when the team was playing well in the first 30 minutes. Pedro Amador made his first start at left fullback and Deila said played well. Stian Gregersen and Williams blocked several shots. Tristan Muyumba made his first start in midfield and was named player of the match.

So that’s good.

But the team was built to score goals. It’s gone more than 180 minutes since Edwin Mosquera’s winner in the 85th minute against Montreal.

Deila said he’s not worried about the goals. They will come if the tactics are executed.

“We have been working together for seven weeks,” he said. “You learn from experiences, and you notice how we can lift everybody ourselves in the group and in the club to put the standards that we need to do to be consistent in what we do and that’s the aim for me and for everybody because they put effort, it’s just about making the right decisions together as a team.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., Apple

March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple

March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple