Atlanta United must defeat Cincinnati...probably

Glass said the players, as they have been, even during their current six-game winless streak, are in good spirits.

“Credit to them and their mentality they are ready and prepared for game on Sunday,” Glass said. “I’m hopeful the results change for that reason, that they get some sort of reward.”

What would really lift the team’s spirits is if it can score first. It is 5-0-0 this season when it scores first. It is 0-12-2 when it doesn’t.

“There’s a collective mindset that we can, we will and we are going to get three points,” goalkeeper Brad Guzan said.

Glass hasn’t held back with his lineup choices the past two games, both of which were also described as “must win." He has started what he considers his highest-powered lineup with Designated Players Ezequiel Barco and Marcelino Moreno, as well as midfielder Matheus Rossetto and the speedy Jurgen Damm.

They have combined to score 0 goals in those games. The two goals scored in the past two games came from Jon Gallagher and Erick Torres, each of whom came off the bench to keep hope alive in the final minutes of losses to D.C. United and Orlando.

Glass has changed the striker in the past two games, trying to create a spark. Torres started against D.C. United and was ineffective. Adam Jahn started against Orlando. He was also ineffective.

Glass said that is part of the bigger problem. Both players perform well in training, which is why they earn the start. But then when they start, it’s the player who comes off the bench who makes more of an impact.

Asked if he’s considered starting another player at striker, or going with a false nine formation, or anything else, Glass said they have considered a lot of things but felt throwing out the things the team has worked on would be wrong.

“A lot of our play, up until final decision or final ball, has been pretty good,” he said. "I do think we get into so many positions...that final execution hasn’t quite been been there.

“It’s got to come this weekend or there’s not many weekends left for it to come.”

Atlanta United coming games

Sunday vs. Cincinnati (4-13-4), 7 p.m., FSSE

Nov. 8 at Columbus (10-5-5), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

