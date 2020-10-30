Atlanta United must not let Vazquez, Cincinnati score first

“Need to have a savviness about us, how to deal with situations, how to deal with individual players and savviness to deal with situations in games,” Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan said. “Certain times we’ve lacked that.”

Vazquez, at 6-foot-3, is taller than the 6-1 Dike, but perhaps not as physically strong. But Vazquez can still be a handful for defenders. Atlanta United knows this because Vazquez played for the team for the past three seasons. He played a key role in the team’s championship U.S. Open Cup campaign by scoring four goals.

Cincinnati acquired Vazquez in a trade with Nashville, which selected him in the expansion draft during the offseason. He recently agreed to a multi-year contract with the team.

With 11 goals, Cincinnati has the worst offense in MLS this season. Yaya Kubo is its leading scorer with three goals. Vazquez ranks second with two goals. He also has one assist in 13 appearances for Cincinnati. He has played 15 minutes off the bench in two appearances against Atlanta United this season. He has started or appeared as a sub in 11 of the team’s past 12 games.

“We know him as a player, we understand him,” Guzan said.

But knowing a player and stopping a player are different, as Guzan noted when he said the team failed to manage little situations, which turned into big situations. Vazquez is capable to taking advantage of those, just like Dike did.

“(There were) different situations throughout the game that we didn’t take control of it and were overpowered by it,” Guzan said.

Atlanta United coming games

Sunday vs. Cincinnati (4-13-4), 7 p.m., FSSE

Nov. 8 at Columbus (10-5-5), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

