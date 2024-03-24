Atlanta United looks to use Toronto loss as learning experience

Part of it could be explained by the team missing five starters - and seven players - overall. Six of the players were called up by their national teams. Another suffered an injury in last week’s win against Orlando.

The disjointedness resulted in Atlanta United creating eight chances, but five were from Brooks Lennon and most of those from corner kicks. No one else created more than one.

Atlanta United’s attack was very one-sided toward its right. It did create a few chances. Saba Lobjanidze missed a volley. Derrick Williams’ header was saved. Jamal Thiare, in for leading scorer Giorgos Giakoumakis, had a header saved.

“I’m proud of the guys, the young guys, especially who came into the game and they showed personality, they didn’t show any fear,” McCarty said. “And it’s easy in tough conditions against very high quality players to shrink in the moment. Now it’s just can we turn that positive energy into more quality, when it comes to how we play and create chances.”

Part of Atlanta United’s issues were it couldn’t consistently break Toronto’s pressure. It tried to play passes over the top. In the first half, the wind carry the ball either out of bounds or too far for Thiare to reach. In the second half, the wind would knock those passes down. When Atlanta United tried to play the ball on the ground, the ice would affect the passes.

Atlanta United could rarely get Toronto’s defenders turned back toward their goal. Because Atlanta United had trouble breaking that pressure with combination passes or runs into space, Toronto never had reason to back off.

“We were missing a bit of those quality moments that we normally have,” Pineda said. “So we need to do better on that. Some other moments we couldn’t get out of the pressure. And we have to do better at holding the ball and then come to support and play one-twos to get out of the zone of pressure.”

Combine those tactics by Toronto and lack of execution by Atlanta United in with players who haven’t started a game together and it made for static soccer. Thiare was making his first MLS start, as was Nic Firmino, in for Thiago Almada. Tyler Wolff was making his first start this season, as were McCarty, in for Bartosz Slisz, and centerback Noah Cobb, in for the injured Gregersen, and Ronald Hernandez, in for Caleb Wiley.

Guzan said the team needed to be more brave in some of those situations with more players making themselves available to receive passes or run into space.

“Going into the game, we knew there was going to be changes, we knew there was going to be the potential for a little bit of disjointedness,” Guzan said. “Different people bring different qualities to the team and to the field. And so you try to adapt as best you can to them, and then to be in in that moment. Trying to be on the same page. We need to be able to adapt in those situations and, and try and exploit the space that the opposition gives us.”

