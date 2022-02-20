Atlanta United likely signing Dom Dwyer

The team was missing several players for the game for various issues, and Pineda said he’s not sure which ones will be available for next week’s league opener against Sporting KC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Among those who weren’t available Sunday were new Designated Player Thiago Almada, who is in Argentina securing his visa, midfielders Santiago Sosa and Franco Ibarra, who are working on green cards, Marcelino Moreno, Brooks Lennon, Machop Chol and Jake Mulraney, who are out with day-to-day injuries, and Emerson Hyndman, who is training with the team but is still recovering from last year’s knee surgery. Matheus Rossetto was subbed off during the Birmingham game after picking up a minor injury. Pineda said he thinks Rossetto, who had an assist against Birmingham, is fine.