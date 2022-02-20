Atlanta United likely signing Dom Dwyer

Atlanta United likely will add striker Dom Dwyer to its team in the coming days, manager Gonzalo Pineda said Sunday.
Dwyer, an MLS veteran, played the final few minutes of the team’s 4-0 win Sunday at Birmingham. Dwyer, 31, has 81 goals in 209 appearances for Sporting KC, Orlando and Toronto. He will compete with Jackson Conway as Josef Martinez’s backup.
Pineda said Conway has a minor injury, which was why he didn’t make the gameday roster for Birmingham.
The team was missing several players for the game for various issues, and Pineda said he’s not sure which ones will be available for next week’s league opener against Sporting KC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Among those who weren’t available Sunday were new Designated Player Thiago Almada, who is in Argentina securing his visa, midfielders Santiago Sosa and Franco Ibarra, who are working on green cards, Marcelino Moreno, Brooks Lennon, Machop Chol and Jake Mulraney, who are out with day-to-day injuries, and Emerson Hyndman, who is training with the team but is still recovering from last year’s knee surgery. Matheus Rossetto was subbed off during the Birmingham game after picking up a minor injury. Pineda said he thinks Rossetto, who had an assist against Birmingham, is fine.
“I hope I can count on most of them, but we will see throughout the week,” Pineda said.
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1
March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1
March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 9 at Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
Aug. 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
Aug. 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
Aug. 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
