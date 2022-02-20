Hamburger icon
Atlanta United likely signing Dom Dwyer

Dom Dwyer (left), who previously played for Orlando, Sporting KC and Toronto, likely will sign soon with Atlanta United. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

Atlanta United likely will add striker Dom Dwyer to its team in the coming days, manager Gonzalo Pineda said Sunday.

Dwyer, an MLS veteran, played the final few minutes of the team’s 4-0 win Sunday at Birmingham. Dwyer, 31, has 81 goals in 209 appearances for Sporting KC, Orlando and Toronto. He will compete with Jackson Conway as Josef Martinez’s backup.

Pineda said Conway has a minor injury, which was why he didn’t make the gameday roster for Birmingham.

The team was missing several players for the game for various issues, and Pineda said he’s not sure which ones will be available for next week’s league opener against Sporting KC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Among those who weren’t available Sunday were new Designated Player Thiago Almada, who is in Argentina securing his visa, midfielders Santiago Sosa and Franco Ibarra, who are working on green cards, Marcelino Moreno, Brooks Lennon, Machop Chol and Jake Mulraney, who are out with day-to-day injuries, and Emerson Hyndman, who is training with the team but is still recovering from last year’s knee surgery. Matheus Rossetto was subbed off during the Birmingham game after picking up a minor injury. Pineda said he thinks Rossetto, who had an assist against Birmingham, is fine.

“I hope I can count on most of them, but we will see throughout the week,” Pineda said.

