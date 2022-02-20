Atlanta United unveils ‘City in the Forest’ kit

As part of environmental sustainability, the club will work with Trees Atlanta to plant 1,000 trees in metro Atlanta in the next two years.

“City in the Forest” is embroidered within the collar.

The new kit is the fourth secondary kit worn by the club since its launch in 2017. The first featured a gray top and red shorts. The second featured a white top and white shorts with peach accents. The third, replaced by the “Forest” kit, was white and gold. As with most kits, the design and production kit took approximately a year.

Caption Atlanta United defender George Campbell poses during Media Day at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Jan. 25, 2022. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta United) Credit: Karl Moore/Atlanta United Credit: Karl Moore/Atlanta United Caption Atlanta United defender George Campbell poses during Media Day at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Jan. 25, 2022. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta United) Credit: Karl Moore/Atlanta United Credit: Karl Moore/Atlanta United

MLS teams are allowed to change one of its kits, primary or secondary, once every two years.

The team will hold a five-stop tour around the metro area to introduce and sell the jersey. The dates:

Tuesday at American Family Office at 3750 Palladian Village, 30066 from 4-7 p.m.

Friday at Park Tavern at 500 10th St. NE, 30309 from 4-8 p.m.

Feb. 26 at Pullman Yards at 225 Rogers St. NE, 30317 from 3-8 p.m.

March 5 at O’Sullivans Pub at 111 Sycamore St., 30030 from 5–8 p.m.

March 6 at Plaza Fiesta at 4166 Buford Highway, 30345 from noon–3 p.m.

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1

March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1

March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 9 at Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE