Atlanta United unveils ‘City in the Forest’ kit

Atlanta United unveiled the “Forest” kit, its new secondary uniform, Saturday during a party for some of the team’s season-ticket holders at Piedmont Park.
The “Forest” kit’s primary colors are white and dark green. It received its nickname because one of Atlanta’s nicknames is a “City in the Forest,” as it is one of the more canopied cities in North America, as well as owner Arthur Blank’s commitment to environmental sustainability. The kit, designed by Adidas, will be made of recycled materials, similar to the annual parley kit MLS rolls out.
“I remember when I first came to Atlanta, you landed at ‘ATL’ you see all the green, and it really surprised me,” club President Darren Eales said. “I remember the first time I came to interview with Arthur, it’s like Atlanta’s hot. So you see all these greens and then you see the buildings, downtown, Midtown and Buckhead sort of popping out of it. So that really was the inspiration.”
The jersey is a white-ish green with a green mosaic design running from the bottom to the top that reminds one of a tree line. The crest, stripes, numbers, name and trim are dark green. The shorts are white, with green numbers. The socks are light green with dark green stripes.
As part of environmental sustainability, the club will work with Trees Atlanta to plant 1,000 trees in metro Atlanta in the next two years.
“City in the Forest” is embroidered within the collar.
The new kit is the fourth secondary kit worn by the club since its launch in 2017. The first featured a gray top and red shorts. The second featured a white top and white shorts with peach accents. The third, replaced by the “Forest” kit, was white and gold. As with most kits, the design and production kit took approximately a year.
MLS teams are allowed to change one of its kits, primary or secondary, once every two years.
The team will hold a five-stop tour around the metro area to introduce and sell the jersey. The dates:
Tuesday at American Family Office at 3750 Palladian Village, 30066 from 4-7 p.m.
Friday at Park Tavern at 500 10th St. NE, 30309 from 4-8 p.m.
Feb. 26 at Pullman Yards at 225 Rogers St. NE, 30317 from 3-8 p.m.
March 5 at O’Sullivans Pub at 111 Sycamore St., 30030 from 5–8 p.m.
March 6 at Plaza Fiesta at 4166 Buford Highway, 30345 from noon–3 p.m.
