Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Atlanta United ends preseason with 4-0 win

Atlanta United's Josef Martinez scored two goals in a 4-0 victory against host Birmingham on Sunday in a friendly. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)

Credit: Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta United's Josef Martinez scored two goals in a 4-0 victory against host Birmingham on Sunday in a friendly. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)

Credit: Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago
Two goals by Josef Martinez, three assists by Amar Sejdic

Atlanta United ended its run of six preseason friendlies with a 4-0 victory over Birmingham on Sunday at Protective Stadium that included two of the prettier goals scored by the team.

In a positive sign for the team and its supporters, Josef Martinez led the way with two goals. Ronald Hernandez another. Amar Sejdic had three well-taken assists. Three of the goals came in an eight-minute stretch over either side of halftime, which helped erase a rather poor start by the MLS team.

ExploreAtlanta United unveils ‘City in the Forest’ kit

Atlanta United will open its league season hosting Sporting KC on Feb. 27 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United’s starting 11 was composed of Martinez with Luiz Araujo and Tyler Wolff on the wings. Matheus Rossetto, Sejdic and Ozzie Alonso occupied the central midfield with Andrew Gutman and Hernandez as the fullbacks, Miles Robinson and George Campbell as the centerbacks and Brad Guzan in goal. Not in the gameday roster were Thiago Almada, who is in Argentina securing his visa, Santiago Sosa and Franco Ibarra, who are working on green cards but wouldn’t have featured because they are recovering from injuries, Marcelino Moreno, Brooks Lennon, Machop Chol and Jake Mulraney who are out with injuries, and Emerson Hyndman, who is training with the team but is still recovering from last year’s knee surgery.

Birmingham, which started training camp two weeks ago, looked rusty early and it gave Atlanta United a 1-0 lead. Birmingham defender Phanuel Kavita, under pressure from Araujo, tried to pass back to goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel from 25 yards. But Kavita hit the pass too hard and to the right of Van Oekel. The ball rolled past him and into the goal to give the Five Stripes the lead in the fourth minute.

ExploreJosef Martinez sets lofty goals for himself, Atlanta United

Continuing a trend that started in last week’s friendlies in Mexico, Atlanta United’s offense struggled to put together passes and sequences early. It didn’t take its first shot until Martinez tried a back heel in the 20th minute.

Atlanta United’s next best chance came in the 36th minute, when Araujo got behind Birmingham’s defense but lost the ball as Mikey Lopez pressured him from behind. No penalty was called.

But then Atlanta United began to play more freely and aggressively.

It got a reward and 2-0 lead in the 42nd minute with one of the prettiest goals it has scored during the preseason. The play started with Sejdic, unpressured, lobbing a pass about 20 yards to the top of the penalty box. Rossetto, moving left to right, reached the ball first and hit a backheel to Martinez, who was moving left to right. Martinez hit a left-footed shot into the lower left corner for his first goal this preseason.

Atlanta United started the second half brightly and increased its lead to 3-0 in the 49th minute on a goal by Hernandez, who made a late run into the box to reach a chipped pass by Sejdic. With his back to the goal and only Van Oekel to beat, he turned and put a shot into the corner.

Atlanta United made it 4-0 a minute later on a goal by Martinez, his second of the day on a right-footed shot from 18 yards into the lower right corner. Sejdic had the assist.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1

March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1

March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 9 at Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

Aug. 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

Aug. 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

Aug. 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta United unveils ‘City in the Forest’ kit
23h ago
Josef Martinez sets lofty goals for himself, Atlanta United
Southern Fried Soccer: What does Atlanta United need to work on?
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top