Atlanta United ends preseason with 4-0 win

Continuing a trend that started in last week’s friendlies in Mexico, Atlanta United’s offense struggled to put together passes and sequences early. It didn’t take its first shot until Martinez tried a back heel in the 20th minute.

Atlanta United’s next best chance came in the 36th minute, when Araujo got behind Birmingham’s defense but lost the ball as Mikey Lopez pressured him from behind. No penalty was called.

But then Atlanta United began to play more freely and aggressively.

It got a reward and 2-0 lead in the 42nd minute with one of the prettiest goals it has scored during the preseason. The play started with Sejdic, unpressured, lobbing a pass about 20 yards to the top of the penalty box. Rossetto, moving left to right, reached the ball first and hit a backheel to Martinez, who was moving left to right. Martinez hit a left-footed shot into the lower left corner for his first goal this preseason.

Atlanta United started the second half brightly and increased its lead to 3-0 in the 49th minute on a goal by Hernandez, who made a late run into the box to reach a chipped pass by Sejdic. With his back to the goal and only Van Oekel to beat, he turned and put a shot into the corner.

Atlanta United made it 4-0 a minute later on a goal by Martinez, his second of the day on a right-footed shot from 18 yards into the lower right corner. Sejdic had the assist.

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1

March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1

March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 9 at Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

Aug. 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

Aug. 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

Aug. 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE