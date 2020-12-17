Atlanta United likely impressed next manager with Wednesday’s win

“I’m proud of the team,” Glass said. “They did everything we asked them. We spoke yesterday about the first thing being can we win the game. We did that. We knew it was going to be very difficult to first win the game and second win it by three goals.”

The next manager will inherit a team whose parts seem better than this season’s results, which included failing to make the playoffs in MLS with a record of 6-13-14 and a goal difference of minus-7.

The next manager will benefit from the return of striker Josef Martinez, who sustained a season-ending knee injury in the first league game in March, as well as more time to work with Marcelino Moreno, who was limited to coming off the bench in the second half Wednesday, Jurgen Damm, who didn’t make the game-day roster because of an injury, and Barco. There also are less experienced but talented players, such as Robinson, Bello, Lopez, Brooks Lennon, and there are other Homegrown signings, such as Conway, midfielder Tyler Wolff and centerback George Campbell.

“I think we have a good group of players here,” Glass said. “They have been playing well at times throughout the year. It’s been easy to look at the results and say they are not playing well. We’ve had some individual errors at the back, some chances missed at the top end, but it’s been easy to just point to the result.”