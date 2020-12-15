Atlanta United could be without key starters against Club America

Atlanta United may be without several key players in Wednesday’s Champions League quarterfinal game against Club America, which will make trying to turn around its 3-0 deficit that much more difficult.
Attacking midfielder Marcelino Moreno and right winger Jurgen Damm have small injuries that may prevent them from starting, though Moreno may be able to come off the bench. Additionally, defensive midfielder Mo Adams and centerback Anton Walkes didn’t travel to Orlando for the game because of injuries. Midfielder/defender Brooks Lennon and goalkeeper Aleck Kann are also out with previously reported injuries.
Moreno, a Designated Player, scored two goals with one assist in six league appearances this season. Damm had four assists in 14 appearances. Adams had one assist in 13 appearances. Walkes had 17 appearances.
With no Adams, the team will likely start Eric Remedi at defensive midfielder. Jeff Larentowicz, another defensive midfielder, is a free agent that the club isn’t going to re-sign. He’s no longer with the team. It’s possible that Fernando Meza could move from centerback to defensive midfielder, but without Walkes that position also is thin.
With no Moreno, it’s likely that Emerson Hyndman will start as the attacking midfielder. With no Damm, Lennon or Manuel Castro, who was released, it’s unclear who will likely start on the right side of the midfield.
Atlanta United signed four players to short-term agreements for the tournament. Those players are striker Erik Lopez, striker Phillip Goodrum, defender Jack Gurr and goalkeeper Ben Lundgaard.
None of the players has debuted for Atlanta United.