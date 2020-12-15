Atlanta United could be without key starters against Club America

Attacking midfielder Marcelino Moreno and right winger Jurgen Damm have small injuries that may prevent them from starting, though Moreno may be able to come off the bench. Additionally, defensive midfielder Mo Adams and centerback Anton Walkes didn’t travel to Orlando for the game because of injuries. Midfielder/defender Brooks Lennon and goalkeeper Aleck Kann are also out with previously reported injuries.

Moreno, a Designated Player, scored two goals with one assist in six league appearances this season. Damm had four assists in 14 appearances. Adams had one assist in 13 appearances. Walkes had 17 appearances.