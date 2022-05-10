Atlanta United hopes to increase intensity against Nashville

Centerback Alex De John, who will likely start in place of Miles Robinson after he underwent season-ending surgery on his ruptured left Achilles tendon Monday, said he is looking forward to what should be a fun atmosphere.

“Those are when the best games are made, when everything’s kind of against you and all the adversity is against you, and you got to show up and bring the game,” he said.

Atlanta United did that in the first half of last week’s 4-1 win against Chicago.

The first 45 minutes were among the team’s best this season. Led by Ronaldo Cisneros’ hat trick, the team overcame the shock of losing Robinson in the 14th minute to score two of its three goals in the first half and then managed the second half well enough to secure three points. Pineda said the team’s third goal in the first half was his favorite because it involved quick passing up the middle.

“That’s the type of football that I really like,” he said.

Pineda said he didn’t like his team’s tempo in the second half. He said there were too many turnovers in its half. It needs to be aggressive throughout the game.

That will be necessary against a very good Nashville team that features Walker Zimmerman, a Lawrenceville native and the MLS Defender of the Year last year, and Hany Mukhtar, a candidate for MVP last season who has two goals and two assists this season.

Stopping Zimmerman on set pieces will be a key for Atlanta United, which gave up its sixth goal this season from set pieces in last week’s win. The goal didn’t come from the first pass, a corner kick. It came after the ball was cleared, and Pineda thought his players relaxed because the danger seemed over. Chicago’s Xherdan Shaqiri was left unmarked. Chicago won the cleared ball. It was passed to Shaqiri, who played a simple cross for a teammate to tap the ball into the goal.

Pineda said the team was going to work on improving its concentration regarding winning the second balls during Tuesday’s training session.

“I think the one thing that we’ve been focusing on is set plays – just it’s more of an attitude than anything else, desire to win the ball, desire to block people, desire to win the second balls,” De John said. “We have guys that can easily compete in the air with (Zimmerman). Obviously, he’s a great guy, a great scorer, and great in the air, but it’s all about attitude and mentality, and we’ve got to measure up to the intensity.”

