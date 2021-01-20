Atlanta United has options with 5th pick in MLS draft

Adding to the challenge, the ACC was the only major college conference to play soccer last fall because of COVID-19. MLS teams are left to rely on last year’s scouting reports, combined with projections, on most of the eligible draft picks.

In another COVID-19 effect, the league didn’t hold a full combine for possible draft picks, which is something it has done in the past either in Florida or California so that teams could come and scout the players in controlled scrimmages. The league did hold a much smaller combine in Kansas City just after the regular season that allowed teams to meet players.

Lastly, some players are being tagged as Homegrowns by clubs, which takes them out of the draft and reduces the talent pool for selection. Atlanta United, for example, on Tuesday signed Machop Chol as a Homegrown. Chol was a member of Atlanta United’s academy before matriculating at Wake Forest. Had he not signed with Atlanta United, he likely would have been selected in the first round. Signing him, in effect, gave the team two first-round draft picks, Bocanegra said.

“It definitely was more challenging,” Bocanegra said of preparing for the draft.

Atlanta United’s selections in MLS SuperDraft

Here are Atlanta United’s selections from the past four drafts:

2017

2. Miles Robinson, with Atlanta United

8. Julian Gressel, traded to D.C. United before 2020 season

46. Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu, now with Sacramento in USL

68. Alex Kapp, unknown

2018

14. Jon Gallagher, traded to Austin following the 2020 season

36. Oliver Shannon, plays in Cymru (Wales) Premier League

37. Gordon Wild, unsigned — having also been with D.C. United and L.A. Galaxy

70, Paul Christensen, with Greensville in USL League One

2019

24. Anderson Asiedu, now with Birmingham in USL

48. Amir Bashti, unsigned after being released by Atlanta United 2 following 2020 season

2020

23. Patrick Nielsen, released by Atlanta United 2 following season

75. Phillip Goodrum, with Atlanta United 2