Atlanta United signs Chol as Homegrown

Chol, a refugee from Sudan, played at Southwest Dekalb High School. He came to Atlanta United’s attention by walking on to the tryouts at LakePoint Park in 2016. Projected as a winger in MLS, Chol was a member of the team’s first Academy class with the U-18 team before signing with Wake Forest. Chol, 22, scored 13 goals with 17 assists for the Deacons from 2017-20.

Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said Chol likely would have been a top-15 pick in Thursday’s MLS draft had he not signed with Atlanta United.