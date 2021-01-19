Atlanta United signs Chol as Homegrown

Atlanta United has signed Machop Chol as a Homegrown player, the club announced Tuesday.
Chol, a refugee from Sudan, played at Southwest Dekalb High School. He came to Atlanta United’s attention by walking on to the tryouts at LakePoint Park in 2016. Projected as a winger in MLS, Chol was a member of the team’s first Academy class with the U-18 team before signing with Wake Forest. Chol, 22, scored 13 goals with 17 assists for the Deacons from 2017-20.
Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said Chol likely would have been a top-15 pick in Thursday’s MLS draft had he not signed with Atlanta United.
“He was very raw when he came into our academy,” Bocanegra said. “He’s a little bit of a late bloomer. His strength, fitness, understanding of starting points and tactically on the field has improved. Our academy is starting to produce players that go through college system.”
Chol trained with Atlanta United in the weeks before its final Champions League game against Club America in December.
“He did a great job and held his own with players out there,” Bocanegra said.
After Jackson Conway, Chol is the second Homegrown signing completed during this offseason. They join a group that includes past signings Andrew Carleton, Chris Goslin, Lagos Kunga, Patrick Okonkwo, George Bello, George Campbell, Tyler Wolff and Efrain Morales.