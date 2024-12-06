Atlanta United
Atlanta United

Atlanta United completes transfer of Santiago Sosa

Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa #5 kicks the ball during the match against CF Montreal at Stade Saputo in Montreal, Canada on Saturday July 8, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

16 minutes ago

Atlanta United completed the transfer of midfielder Santiago Sosa to Racing on Friday.

Sosa had been on loan with the Argentine club for the past season. The transfer was reportedly completed weeks ago for an undisclosed fee. Atlanta United typically includes easy-to-hit triggers in loan contracts when sending out players.

Sosa, 25 years old, signed with Atlanta United from River Plate before the 2021 season for $5.2 million. He made 63 appearances, including 51 starts, from 2021-23. He lost his starting spot during the 2023 season.

Sosa was sent on loan and has played well for Racing, where he has 49 appearances. Sosa has transitioned from a defensive midfielder, where he struggled in MLS, to a centerback at Racing.

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

