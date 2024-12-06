Atlanta United completes transfer of Santiago Sosa

Atlanta United completed the transfer of midfielder Santiago Sosa to Racing on Friday.

Sosa had been on loan with the Argentine club for the past season. The transfer was reportedly completed weeks ago for an undisclosed fee. Atlanta United typically includes easy-to-hit triggers in loan contracts when sending out players.

Sosa, 25 years old, signed with Atlanta United from River Plate before the 2021 season for $5.2 million. He made 63 appearances, including 51 starts, from 2021-23. He lost his starting spot during the 2023 season.