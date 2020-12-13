Report: Atlanta United trading Gallagher to Austin

Atlanta United is trading Jon Gallagher to Austin FC, according to a report from ESPN.
Gallagher, 24, was one of few bright spots in the team’s dismal MLS season. He led the team with four goals in 16 appearances. It was the striker/midfielder’s first action with the team after being drafted out of Notre Dame before the 2018 season.
Atlanta United will receive as much as $225,000 in General Allocation Money, according to the reports.
Messages to an Atlanta United spokesman and Gallagher have yet to be returned.
Selling Gallagher leaves Atlanta United with Ezequiel Barco and Jake Mulraney as options as left-sided midfielders. It’s unclear if Erik Lopez can play that position.
The trade to Austin is expected to be completed when the trade window opens on Sunday.
Austin FC will begin play in MLS next season. Its coach is Stone Mountain Native Josh Wolff, whose son Tyler is an Atlanta United player.