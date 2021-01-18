Atlanta United coaching staff expected to arrive soon

After the staff arrives, they must quarantine for nine-10 days, per MLS rules.

Heinze’s hiring was announced by the club on Dec. 18. He will be the club’s third full-time manager following Gerardo Martino (2017-18), who chose not to re-sign and is now managing the Mexican national team, and Frank de Boer (2018-20), who left the club by mutual consent during the 2020 season and is now managing the Dutch national team.