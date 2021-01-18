X

Atlanta United coaching staff expected to arrive soon

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Velez Sarsfield coach Gabriel Heinze directs his players during a Copa Sudamericana soccer match against Aucas at the Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda stadium in Quito, Ecuador. Hoping to recreate the success of its first coach, Atlanta United hired Argentina's Gabriel Heinze on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, to manage the Five Stripes, who endured a miserable season just two years after winning the MLS Cup championship. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa, File)
Credit: Dolores Ochoa

By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United manager Gabriel Heinze and his staff are expected to arrive in the city by end of the week, according to Carlos Bocanegra, one of the club’s vice presidents.

After the staff arrives, they must quarantine for nine-10 days, per MLS rules.

Heinze’s hiring was announced by the club on Dec. 18. He will be the club’s third full-time manager following Gerardo Martino (2017-18), who chose not to re-sign and is now managing the Mexican national team, and Frank de Boer (2018-20), who left the club by mutual consent during the 2020 season and is now managing the Dutch national team.

The start of training camps haven’t yet been announced by MLS so it’s not known when Heinze will begin working with the squad.

Injury updates: Fullback Brooks Lennon (left ankle) and goalkeeper Alec Kann (right shoulder) are progressing well in their rehabilitations following offseason procedures. Injured players are allowed to work with club training staffs under the existing collective bargaining agreement. Healthy payers are allowed to work out at facilities on a voluntary basis.

Lennon, 23, made 23 appearances last season, scoring two goals and adding three assists.

