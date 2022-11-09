Atlanta United, Brooks Lennon agree to contract extension

Atlanta United and fullback Brooks Lennon agreed to a contract extension through the 2025 season, which was announced by the MLS club Wednesday. The club holds an option for 2026.
The club held an option on Lennon’s contract for next season. It is the first offseason move announced by the club. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. The league has set a Monday deadline for teams to announce end-of-season roster moves.
Lennon, 25, appeared in 25 games last season and contributed a career-high seven assists with two goals. He has made 80 appearances in league games since he was acquired from Real Salt Lake before the 2020 season. He has made 166 appearances, with seven goals and 26 assists, in his league career.
“We are pleased to sign Brooks to a long-term contract with our club,” Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement provided by the club. “Brooks has been one of the most consistent performers over the past few seasons. He’s coming into the prime of his career and provides great MLS experience for our group. He consistently gets into dangerous positions on the field and creates chances for us, and we’re excited for his future at Atlanta United.”
Lennon, who also can play as a wing or wingback, has produced 133 key passes in the past two seasons. He finished second in that category to Thiago Almada on Atlanta United last season and 11th in MLS.
Lennon is considered one of the team leaders, usually addressing the media following tough losses.
His contract was modified when he was acquired from Real Salt Lake. He had guaranteed compensation of $500,000 last season, according to the Major League Soccer Players Association database.
