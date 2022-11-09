BreakingNews
Live Georgia 2022 voting results
ajc logo
X

Atlanta United, Brooks Lennon agree to contract extension

Credit: Ben Jackson/Atlanta United

Credit: Ben Jackson/Atlanta United

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Atlanta United and fullback Brooks Lennon agreed to a contract extension through the 2025 season, which was announced by the MLS club Wednesday. The club holds an option for 2026.

The club held an option on Lennon’s contract for next season. It is the first offseason move announced by the club. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. The league has set a Monday deadline for teams to announce end-of-season roster moves.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Lennon, 25, appeared in 25 games last season and contributed a career-high seven assists with two goals. He has made 80 appearances in league games since he was acquired from Real Salt Lake before the 2020 season. He has made 166 appearances, with seven goals and 26 assists, in his league career.

“We are pleased to sign Brooks to a long-term contract with our club,” Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement provided by the club. “Brooks has been one of the most consistent performers over the past few seasons. He’s coming into the prime of his career and provides great MLS experience for our group. He consistently gets into dangerous positions on the field and creates chances for us, and we’re excited for his future at Atlanta United.”

Lennon, who also can play as a wing or wingback, has produced 133 key passes in the past two seasons. He finished second in that category to Thiago Almada on Atlanta United last season and 11th in MLS.

Lennon is considered one of the team leaders, usually addressing the media following tough losses.

His contract was modified when he was acquired from Real Salt Lake. He had guaranteed compensation of $500,000 last season, according to the Major League Soccer Players Association database.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Bulldogs are back to No. 1 in new College Football Playoff rankings15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJ Griffin seizes the opportunity for extended run in Hawks’ rotation
4h ago

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Only Ohio State, bad luck can stop Georgia’s march to title
20h ago

Credit: Phil Sears

Illness, injuries testing Georgia Tech football
20h ago

Credit: Phil Sears

Illness, injuries testing Georgia Tech football
20h ago

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Mississippi State’s ‘air raid’ offense presents formidable challenge for Bulldogs
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles FC wins first MLS Cup title with shootout win
Don Garber provides few details about MLS and Apple agreement
Josef Martinez reportedly not in Atlanta United’s plans
Featured

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
Results: Some Georgia winners might not be known on election night if races are close
How to follow Georgia Election results and updates from the AJC
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top