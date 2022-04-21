ajc logo
Atlanta United to play at Nashville in fourth round of U.S. Open Cup

042022 Kennesaw: Atlanta United attacker Marcelino Moreno takes a shot on goal past Chattanooga FC defender Travis Ward in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Kennesaw. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta United will play at Nashville in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup.

The draw was held Thursday. Atlanta United didn’t apply to host because its venues were booked.

Atlanta United is the reigning champ, having won the tournament in 2019. The event wasn’t held in 2020 or ‘21 because of COVID-19.

The round of 32 games are scheduled to be played May 10-11. The round of 16 is scheduled to be played May 24-25, the quarterfinals June 21-22, and the semifinals July 26-27. This year’s championship is scheduled to be played Sept. 6, 7, 13, or 14.

Atlanta United advanced to the fourth round by defeating Chattanooga 6-0 on Wednesday at Kennesaw State.

Nashville was exempt from a third-round game because of its results last year.

The two teams are scheduled to play an MLS game in Nashville on May 21.

Nashville, which was moved to the Western Conference of MLS this season, is 3-2-2 with eight goals scored and eight allowed.

Atlanta United is 3-2-2. It will play at Miami in an MLS match Sunday.

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

