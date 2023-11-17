Atlanta United announces end-of-season roster moves

Should Robinson not re-sign, combined with the club also announcing that it chose not to exercise the loan option on JuanJo Purata, it will be in the market for at least one centerback. The club still has Luis Abram, who made 28 appearances this season, and Noah Cobb, a Homegrown signee who will be entering his second season with the first team in 2024.

The team has yet to make a decision on whether to purchase winger Xande Silva, who is on loan from Dijon.

Rossetto made 98 appearances for the club. His high salary ($764,375) may have factored into why the club didn’t re-sign him. He said he hoped to remain with the club. Sejdic made 61 appearances.

The team declined 2024 contract options on several Homegrown signees: winger Machop Chol, striker Jackson Conway, goalkeeper Justin Garces and centerback Efrain Morales, though the team is having continued discussions with Morales. The team did exercise the option on wingback Aiden McFadden, a 2021 draft pick.

Chol, loved in the locker room, made 35 appearances the past three seasons. His age (25), combined with a lot of injuries, likely led to the decision not to exercise the option on his contract. He scored two goals with two assists. Conway couldn’t break into the first team. Morales has yet to play for the first team. He finished with one goal.

Combining the salaries provided by the Major League Soccer Players Association totals more than $4 million in salaries removed from the team. Portions of those totals could come back should Robinson re-sign or Silva’s loan be made permanent.

Two Homegrowns, Luke Brennan and Adyn Torres, are joining the first team in 2024, as is Nick Firmino, from Atlanta United 2.

Important dates coming for the club, which was beaten by Columbus in the first round of the playoffs: Bona fide offers must be submitted by Nov. 22, trade window opens Dec. 11, free-agency begins Dec. 13 and the draft is Dec. 19.

Atlanta United roster (with salary as of Oct.) by position:

Strikers (2): Giorgos Giakoumakis ($2,160,453) and Jamal Thiare ($1,072,679 annualized).

Wingers (5): Erik Centeno ($79,136), Derrick Etienne ($676,250), Saba Lobjanidze ($2,150,750 annualized), Edwin Mosquera ($412,000) and Tyler Wolff ($124,500).

Midfielders (8): Thiago Almada ($2,332,000), Luke Brennan (TBA), Nick Firmino (TBA), Ajani Fortune ($67,360), Franco Ibarra ($620,000), Tristan Muyumba ($491,600 annualized), Adyn Torres (TBA) and Santiago Sosa ($693,100).

Fullbacks (4): Ronald Hernandez ($375,000), Books Lennon ($700,000), Aiden McFadden ($85,444) and Caleb Wiley ($87,044).

Centerbacks (2): Luis Abram ($695,977) and Noah Cobb ($67,360).

Goalkeepers (1): Brad Guzan ($612,500).

THIS STORY WILL UPDATE

