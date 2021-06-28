Atlanta United 0, Red Bulls 0: What was said

“I’m worried when my team doesn’t score goals. I’m also worried when the opponents score goals against us. I always answer the same. The only way they taught me how to improve is by working. I’m going to continue doing the same job. Also it’s true that we need a little bit of luck, but I will continue to be dedicated and try as much as I can.”

On Franco Ibarra’s injury and how Alan Franco played off the bench

“Franco Ibarra had pain in his hamstring. The first 15 minutes after the substitution we had some trouble positioning ourselves. I didn’t like that moment in the game.”

On the upcoming transfer window

“Yes we have been analyzing and talking about what the team needs. Afterwards you know better than me. There are different rules here. We know that the club is giving maximal effort. Let’s see what we can get. But also the club has done a great effort to help the team grow. They did it also in the past. Especially with young players who have a good present but also a great future ahead of them.”

On Jackson Conway as an attacking option

“First, I can respect all the supporters and followers of the team. I saw Erick Torres playing very well. It’s why I decided to play him instead of Jackson Conway.”

On the recent results being a building block for the team

“First, I don’t like to tie. I like to build when I lose or when I win. I don’t think I’m taking the right path if I can only help the team when I win. It’s totally the opposite. I tell my players, also my son and daughter, that when you lose it helps you keep building. In that respect if you have a different analysis. But totally the opposite for me. When I lose, that’s when I need to continue. I don’t change. When I win, that’s when I need to change.”

On Santiago Sosa’s play and position on the field

“To see if the number five position is in a line of three or not in a line of three. Santiago Sosa has the skills to play both. It’s true that he never played in a line of three before, but he understands the position very well. For him to be inside the box, and maybe leave other players are in better condition to play inside this box. Santiago is a player who helps the team play better. Also, it’s not a traditional five, although he could be a five, but could also play in other parts on the field. Against Philadelphia he was playing a five and arrived in the opposite box. It speaks very well of him.”

Caption Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson (12) heads the ball during the match against New York Red Bulls Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United) Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United

Atlanta United center back Miles Robinson

On what there is to build off from this result

“I mean, keeping a clean sheet is always good. So that’s definitely something you can build off of. They had a few chances, Brad [Guzan] made some great saves, but so did their keeper. Overall, it was a competitive game. These guys obviously are a high-pressing team so it’s never going to look pretty out there. That’s just the way Red Bulls have always played. So, we competed out there, that’s definitely something to be proud of.”

On the team switching the 3 in the back, and the changes in the game that came along with it

“Obviously with Franco Ibarra getting hurt, Santi [Sosa] came up and played more forward and they brought in Alan Franco. That’s a formation we’ve trained with before. So, we were used to it, and I think we held their two forwards down, I thought, for most of the game. That was something to take positively from the game.”

What the team takes away from this draw

“You have to take away anything positive that you can and that’s the clean sheet. And coming up with some chances later in the game. The team work ethic, and the fact that we stayed together out there for 90-plus minutes, that’s definitely something to take away.”

On the team’s fitness level and if he thinks it’s paying off

“Yeah, I think we’re one of the most fit teams in the league. But, just based off the way we play, we can get tired late in games. But I think today we were looking to be on the front foot later in the game as Red Bulls got more tired based on how they play. That’s something that I think we’ve done pretty well over the last few games – trying to create chances later in the game because we’re more fit than the other team.”

On him getting further forward at times in the game

“I think it was just more of continuing my run forward. I was already pretty high up the pitch, so I just decided to continue running forward.”

On getting closer to scoring his first league goal

“Yeah, it’s definitely frustrating for it to hit off the post. There’s nothing you can do but forget about it at this point. It’s definitely frustrating for me, but you just have to build off it and continue going forward.”

On style of play with Alan Franco being in the back 3 versus Santiago Sosa

“Yeah, I think Santi [Sosa] and Alan [Franco] are very different players in that aspect, playing in that position. I think that changed the way we played, but also, Santi is good at playing in that more forward role like today. So that back three with Santi in front of us, I think, worked out pretty well today, especially later in the game. But it’s also something we’ve trained so we’re used to playing together with Alan in that central role.”

Credit: MLS Caption With 0-0 draw against the Red Bulls, Atlanta United (2-2-6) has 12 points from its first 10 games under manager Gabriel Heinze. Credit: MLS

Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa

On his thoughts on the team today

“It was a very hard fought match, all match. They pressed very well and didn’t allow us to play comfortably. Maybe in the second half we were able to attack more but it was a very even match.”

On what allowed the team to have more control in the second half

“It’s very difficult to maintain a press like they do for 90 minutes. Always in the second half games open up, they’re never the same as the first half because there is more friction. And it went like that, we went out to attack from the first minute but we were able to do it better in the second half.”

On how frustrating the lack of goals are when the team is putting in this effort

“Obviously it’s not nice to not score goals but the team is trying. Today we had a shot hit the post. This is soccer. Lately it’s been difficult for us to score goals but personally I think that we’re going to change that and when the ball starts to go in then things will be different because in terms of the game we’re doing well. Sometimes the ball doesn’t go in.”

On if he’s playing as a traditional No. 5 and also how it’s new playing in a line of three. What’s the process like of playing as a No. 5 in a line of three and having a double responsibility?

“I’ve felt comfortable since I’ve been playing in that position in a defensive line of three. I also feel very comfortable playing as a No. 5. Personally, I like both positions. Little by little I’m learning new things. I think that since I arrived I’ve added more concepts. I think I have things to improve but in terms of what you’re talking about I feel good in both positions and I like them both.”