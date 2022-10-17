Luiz Araujo Atlanta United’s highest-paid player

The team’s average guaranteed compensation is $606,252.89.

Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said he feels good about the team’s salary cap situation going into the 2023 season. Meetings are scheduled to begin this week between himself and the players and/or their representatives regarding their contracts and options for next season.

The situations of a few players are known. Brooks Lennon has a team option on his contract, as does Raul Gudino and JuanJo Purata. Amar Sejdic and Mikey Ambrose are out of contract.

The MLSPA releases the salary information twice a year.

The annual average guaranteed compensation is for players under contract through Sept. 2. It includes a player’s base salary and all signing and guaranteed bonuses annualized over the term of the player’s contract, including option years. For example, a player earning an annual base salary of $500,000, whose contract has an initial term of two years with two one-year options and received a $100,000 signing bonus, has an average annual guaranteed compensation of $525,000 (base salary plus signing bonus ($100,000), with the signing bonus divided by the number of years covered by the contract (four).

The average annual guaranteed compensation figure also includes any marketing bonus and any agent’s fees, both annualized over the length of the contract. The figure does not include performance bonuses because there is no guarantee that the player will hit those bonuses. These figures include compensation from each player’s contract with MLS. They do not include any compensation from any contracts with individual teams or their affiliates.

The league’s 10 highest paid players

Player, team, guaranteed salary

Lorenzo Insigne, Toronto FC $14,000,000

Xherdan Shaqiri, Chicago Fire $8,153,000

Javier Hernandez, LA Galaxy $7,443,750

Federico Bernardeschi, Toronto FC $6,256,322

Douglas Costa, LA Galaxy $5,800,000

Gonzalo Higuain, Inter Miami $5,793,750

Hector Herrera, Houston Dynamo $5,246,875

Alejandro Pozuelo, Inter Miami $4,693,000

Luiz Araujo, Atlanta United $4,480,333

Jozy Altidore, New England Revolution $4,264,963

Atlanta United’s salaries

Player - salary - guaranteed salary

Luiz Araujo - $3,600,000 - $4,480,333

Josef Martinez - $3,750,000 - $4,141,667

Thiago Almada - $1,650,000 - $2,332 ,000

Ezequiel Barco $2,200,000 $2,200,000

Miles Robinson $700,000 $737,500

Alan Franco $540,000 $667,500

Matheus Rossetto $550,000 $662,500

Emerson Hyndman $657,143 $657,143

Santiago Sosa $525,000 $643,100

Marcelino Moreno $460,000 $568,333

Erik Lopez $360,000 $528,300

Franco Ibarra $450,000 $520,000

Brooks Lennon $500,000 $500,000

Juan Jose Purata $400,000 $483,500

Brad Guzan $445,716 $458,216

Edwin Mosquera $300,000 $337,000

Andrew Gutman $300,000 $331,250

Ronald Hernandez $300,000 $300,000

Raúl Gudiño $200,000 $247,333

Ronaldo Cisneros $244,000 $244,000

Rocco Rios-Novo $108,000 $115,530

Tyler Wolff $110,000 $114,500

George Campbell $98,000 $98,000

Amar Sejdic $85,444 $85,444

Alex De John $85,444 $85,444

Dylan Castanheira $85,444 $85,444

Mikey Ambrose $85,444 $85,444

Osvaldo Alonso $84,000 $84,000

Dom Dwyer $84,000 $84,000

Jackson Conway $84,000 $84,000

Erik Centeno $65,500 $75,276

Caleb Wiley $65,500 $67,100

Bryce Washington $65,500 $65,500

Efrain Morales $65,500 $65,500

Aiden McFadden $65,500 $65,500

Justin Garces $65,500 $65,500

Machop Chol $65,500 $65,500

