Luiz Araujo Atlanta United’s highest-paid player

Atlanta United’s guaranteed compensation to players increased to $22,431,357 in September compared to $20,992,272 in April, according to information released by the Major League Soccer Players Association on Monday.
Luiz Araujo, who finished the regular season with four goals and six assists, became the team’s highest-paid player with a guaranteed salary of $4,480,333 for the time period ending in September. He is the ninth-highest paid player in the league.
Josef Martinez, who had nine goals and four assists, was the team’s highest-paid player when the database was released in May for the time period ending in April. His salary according to the new database is $4,141,667. He is the 12th-highest paid player in the league. Toronto’s Lorenzo Insigne is the league’s highest-paid player at $14 million.
Thiago Almada, who scored six goals with 12 assists, has the third-highest salary at $2,332,000.
Ezequiel Barco, on loan with River Plate, has a guaranteed salary of $2.2 million. The information from MLSPA reflects salary owed but does not designate what percentage is paid by Atlanta United and what percentage is paid by River Plate. Neither has revealed those percentages. Barco’s loan is for two years. Erik Lopez, on loan with Banfield in Argentina, has a guaranteed salary of $528,300.
The team’s average guaranteed compensation is $606,252.89.
Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said he feels good about the team’s salary cap situation going into the 2023 season. Meetings are scheduled to begin this week between himself and the players and/or their representatives regarding their contracts and options for next season.
The situations of a few players are known. Brooks Lennon has a team option on his contract, as does Raul Gudino and JuanJo Purata. Amar Sejdic and Mikey Ambrose are out of contract.
The MLSPA releases the salary information twice a year.
The annual average guaranteed compensation is for players under contract through Sept. 2. It includes a player’s base salary and all signing and guaranteed bonuses annualized over the term of the player’s contract, including option years. For example, a player earning an annual base salary of $500,000, whose contract has an initial term of two years with two one-year options and received a $100,000 signing bonus, has an average annual guaranteed compensation of $525,000 (base salary plus signing bonus ($100,000), with the signing bonus divided by the number of years covered by the contract (four).
The average annual guaranteed compensation figure also includes any marketing bonus and any agent’s fees, both annualized over the length of the contract. The figure does not include performance bonuses because there is no guarantee that the player will hit those bonuses. These figures include compensation from each player’s contract with MLS. They do not include any compensation from any contracts with individual teams or their affiliates.
The league’s 10 highest paid players
Player, team, guaranteed salary
Lorenzo Insigne, Toronto FC $14,000,000
Xherdan Shaqiri, Chicago Fire $8,153,000
Javier Hernandez, LA Galaxy $7,443,750
Federico Bernardeschi, Toronto FC $6,256,322
Douglas Costa, LA Galaxy $5,800,000
Gonzalo Higuain, Inter Miami $5,793,750
Hector Herrera, Houston Dynamo $5,246,875
Alejandro Pozuelo, Inter Miami $4,693,000
Luiz Araujo, Atlanta United $4,480,333
Jozy Altidore, New England Revolution $4,264,963
Atlanta United’s salaries
Player - salary - guaranteed salary
Luiz Araujo - $3,600,000 - $4,480,333
Josef Martinez - $3,750,000 - $4,141,667
Thiago Almada - $1,650,000 - $2,332 ,000
Ezequiel Barco $2,200,000 $2,200,000
Miles Robinson $700,000 $737,500
Alan Franco $540,000 $667,500
Matheus Rossetto $550,000 $662,500
Emerson Hyndman $657,143 $657,143
Santiago Sosa $525,000 $643,100
Marcelino Moreno $460,000 $568,333
Erik Lopez $360,000 $528,300
Franco Ibarra $450,000 $520,000
Brooks Lennon $500,000 $500,000
Juan Jose Purata $400,000 $483,500
Brad Guzan $445,716 $458,216
Edwin Mosquera $300,000 $337,000
Andrew Gutman $300,000 $331,250
Ronald Hernandez $300,000 $300,000
Raúl Gudiño $200,000 $247,333
Ronaldo Cisneros $244,000 $244,000
Rocco Rios-Novo $108,000 $115,530
Tyler Wolff $110,000 $114,500
George Campbell $98,000 $98,000
Amar Sejdic $85,444 $85,444
Alex De John $85,444 $85,444
Dylan Castanheira $85,444 $85,444
Mikey Ambrose $85,444 $85,444
Osvaldo Alonso $84,000 $84,000
Dom Dwyer $84,000 $84,000
Jackson Conway $84,000 $84,000
Erik Centeno $65,500 $75,276
Caleb Wiley $65,500 $67,100
Bryce Washington $65,500 $65,500
Efrain Morales $65,500 $65,500
Aiden McFadden $65,500 $65,500
Justin Garces $65,500 $65,500
Machop Chol $65,500 $65,500
