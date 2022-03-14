Almada makes positive debut for Atlanta United

It seems unlikely that Almada will start next week’s game against Montreal because Pineda said he wants to be careful how he manages his minutes so that he has a “right path for success.”

“Obviously he needs to continue the integration with his teammates and understand the tactics as well,” Pineda said.

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs. Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

Aug. 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

Aug. 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

Aug. 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Yeah, I think he came in in a very difficult game. I think he was hard to the view in that moment. Also, sometimes when you make two changes at the same time, it’s also kind of the adjustments are bigger, so then they have to feel it out the first couple of minutes. The density was very high at the moment he was in what I felt once he started to combine it to get certain conscious I really liked what I saw when he started to combine with Joseph with Marcel Eno playing and beneath and then switching up very good ball into getting Ronnie I think he was he was pretty smart. He looked pretty smart player. But obviously he needs to continue the integration with his teammates and understand it that takes well overall I will say it was a massive positive review for

Obviously, Thiago - I’m more conservative maybe, on that. Let’s see how I can progress him into a 90 minutes player - because he will be for sure. But I have to be careful with how I manage his minutes so that he has the right path for success. Same as Marcelino (Moreno) - at that moment, I thought that I needed a little more creativity in that part of the field - more quality a little bit on those failed passes. I mean, we were in the right spots, but maybe not delivering the right type of passes and that’s the reason why they came very early in the second half.