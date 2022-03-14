Almada makes positive debut for Atlanta United

Thiago Almada’s first 34 minutes as an Atlanta United player was given a “massive positive review” by manager Gonzalo Pineda after Sunday’s 2-1 win against Charlotte at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Almada signed as a Designated Player on Feb. 9, but he missed most of training camp while the team waited on a legal proceeding involving Almada in Argentina. He then missed the season’s first two games because he was in Argentina securing his work visa.
Almada trained with the team for one day, Friday, before coming on in the 56th minute on Sunday as one-half of a double-sub that included Marcelino Moreno.
Almada had 18 touches, completed 70% of his passes and won possession four times. He had one moment when he first came on in which he kept the ball away from several Charlotte defenders in a glimpse of what he may provide to the team.
“I really liked what I saw when he started to combine with Josef (Martinez), with Marcelino ...” Pineda said. “He looked like a pretty smart player.”
It seems unlikely that Almada will start next week’s game against Montreal because Pineda said he wants to be careful how he manages his minutes so that he has a “right path for success.”
“Obviously he needs to continue the integration with his teammates and understand the tactics as well,” Pineda said.
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
-
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1
March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs. Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
Aug. 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
Aug. 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
Aug. 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
Yeah, I think he came in in a very difficult game. I think he was hard to the view in that moment. Also, sometimes when you make two changes at the same time, it’s also kind of the adjustments are bigger, so then they have to feel it out the first couple of minutes. The density was very high at the moment he was in what I felt once he started to combine it to get certain conscious I really liked what I saw when he started to combine with Joseph with Marcel Eno playing and beneath and then switching up very good ball into getting Ronnie I think he was he was pretty smart. He looked pretty smart player. But obviously he needs to continue the integration with his teammates and understand it that takes well overall I will say it was a massive positive review for
Obviously, Thiago - I’m more conservative maybe, on that. Let’s see how I can progress him into a 90 minutes player - because he will be for sure. But I have to be careful with how I manage his minutes so that he has the right path for success. Same as Marcelino (Moreno) - at that moment, I thought that I needed a little more creativity in that part of the field - more quality a little bit on those failed passes. I mean, we were in the right spots, but maybe not delivering the right type of passes and that’s the reason why they came very early in the second half.
About the Author