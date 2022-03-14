Atlanta United’s Alonso says he has enlarged heart

Atlanta United midfielder Ozzie Alonso said he has an enlarged heart, which is why he wasn’t able to compete in last week’s loss at Colorado.
Alonso, 36, was cleared by three cardiologists earlier this week and started Sunday’s 2-1 win against Charlotte at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alonso played 90 minutes.
“I’m happy to be back,” he said Sunday. “Everything was good; that’s why I played today.”
Atlanta United officials had yet to disclose exactly why Alonso left the team while it was in Colorado before the game, which the team lost 3-0. They issued a statement in the hours before the game saying that his absence was related to a consultation with a cardiologist but didn’t reveal what the consultation was about.
Alonso said he underwent tests in Boston and New Jersey. He was cleared to return by a cardiologist affiliated with MLS, one with Atlanta United and one who is independent.
Alonso said the abnormality was diagnosed when he played in Seattle.
“It was more important for me to be safe, and I’m here and excited to be playing again,” he said. “It was a real scare for me last week, but I’m really excited to be playing again.”
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1
March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs. Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
Aug. 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
Aug. 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
Aug. 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
