Thiago Almada apologizes to Atlanta United supporters

Thiago Almada on Thursday tried to assuage Atlanta United supporters concerned about his past behaviors while at the same time giving them hope that he can help the team win its second MLS Cup.
Speaking to the media for the first time since his $16 million signing was announced Wednesday, Almada opened the interview apologizing for celebrating a goal he scored for his previous team, Velez Sarsfield in Argentina, by making a racially insensitive gesture with his eyes.
“I know that it’s unacceptable,” he said through an interpreter. “I know what it means to represent Atlanta. I’m very happy to be here. And I just want to give my best to the club.”
Almada also said that he couldn’t speak about a now-closed investigation conducted by Buenos Aires prosecutors into a party he allegedly attended in December 2020.
Almada, 20 years old, could speak about soccer and he shared a few things.
First, he confirmed what manager Gonzalo Pineda said Wednesday he told him in a previous conversation. Almada wants to help the club win the MLS Cup. It won its first in 2018.
Second, Almada said he prefers to play as an attacking midfielder but also can play as a central midfielder or on the wing. Almada scored 24 goals in 100 appearances for Velez, resulting in him being considered one of the top young stars in South America.
Third, Almada said he thinks he can help Josef Martinez and Luiz Araujo become better players, but first he needs to work more with them on the training ground so they can get to know each other. Almada said his strengths are that he likes to get forward, something that club Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said Wednesday, and that he plays well within the team. Almada had 11 assists with Velez. He said he needs to improve his intensity, ball control and get used to the style of MLS, which he said he thinks is similar to Argentina’s first division.
“I think I’ll fit in very well,” he said. “I know I’m coming to a team that likes to attack, that likes to get forward. And with all the talented players on our team, I think we’re going to be able to do that.”
Almada said centerback Alan Franco welcomed him to the team, which made him feel comfortable. He said he had conversations with Ezequiel Barco, whose loan to River Plate by the club opened a path to sign Almada, at last summer’s Olympics in Japan. Almada said Barco told him that it’s a great club with great fans who pack the stadium.
Watching MLS from Argentina, Almada said it’s a league that continues to improve.
He said family members will join him once he moves to Atlanta to help him adjust to living in a new country for the first time. The club said it has learned from past experiences how to help young players adjust, including using player liaisons, and classes on money and time management, nutrition, etc.
Once he arrives in Atlanta, Almada will start the process of securing a visa so that he can play for the club.
“I understand it’s a different culture, but that was part of my decision to come here,” he said. “I wanted that, and now my goal is to just be able to adapt as quickly as possible.”
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
-
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1
March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1
March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 9 at Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
About the Author