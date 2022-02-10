Thiago Almada apologizes to Atlanta United supporters

First, he confirmed what manager Gonzalo Pineda said Wednesday he told him in a previous conversation. Almada wants to help the club win the MLS Cup. It won its first in 2018.

Second, Almada said he prefers to play as an attacking midfielder but also can play as a central midfielder or on the wing. Almada scored 24 goals in 100 appearances for Velez, resulting in him being considered one of the top young stars in South America.

Third, Almada said he thinks he can help Josef Martinez and Luiz Araujo become better players, but first he needs to work more with them on the training ground so they can get to know each other. Almada said his strengths are that he likes to get forward, something that club Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said Wednesday, and that he plays well within the team. Almada had 11 assists with Velez. He said he needs to improve his intensity, ball control and get used to the style of MLS, which he said he thinks is similar to Argentina’s first division.

“I think I’ll fit in very well,” he said. “I know I’m coming to a team that likes to attack, that likes to get forward. And with all the talented players on our team, I think we’re going to be able to do that.”

Almada said centerback Alan Franco welcomed him to the team, which made him feel comfortable. He said he had conversations with Ezequiel Barco, whose loan to River Plate by the club opened a path to sign Almada, at last summer’s Olympics in Japan. Almada said Barco told him that it’s a great club with great fans who pack the stadium.

Watching MLS from Argentina, Almada said it’s a league that continues to improve.

He said family members will join him once he moves to Atlanta to help him adjust to living in a new country for the first time. The club said it has learned from past experiences how to help young players adjust, including using player liaisons, and classes on money and time management, nutrition, etc.

Once he arrives in Atlanta, Almada will start the process of securing a visa so that he can play for the club.

“I understand it’s a different culture, but that was part of my decision to come here,” he said. “I wanted that, and now my goal is to just be able to adapt as quickly as possible.”

