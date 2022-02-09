How will Atlanta United use Thiago Almada?

Now that Atlanta United has Thiago Almada, manager Gonzalo Pineda faces the challenge of figuring how to integrate him into the MLS team.
Pineda said on Wednesday that Almada can play either as an attacking midfielder or on the wing. The club could use an upgrade at both positions.
“I have used to see how his connection and see how he connects with Josef (Martinez), with Luiz (Araujo) and the other players that we have around those three and I think then we will see where is the best place for him, but I can tell you that he’s flexible,” Pineda said.
Almada, 20, is considered one of the bright young talents in South America. He scored 24 goals with 11 assists in 100 appearances for his previous club, Velez Sarsfield. Atlanta United reportedly paid $16 million to acquire him, which would break an MLS record. Almada’s value, according to transfermarkt.com, is $22 million.
Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said that Almada is very good in the penalty box.
“He ... has a nose for goal and that’s something we’re looking to add to the group,” Bocanegra said.
Adding Almada to an attack that includes Martinez, MLS MVP in 2018, and Araujo, who has the talent to become a league MVP, could give Atlanta United an offense more similar to what it had in 2017 and ‘18, when it scored 70 goals in those seasons, than last year, when it scored 45 in the same number of games.
Once the team returns from its preseason training camp in Guadalajara, Mexico, Almada will begin working on his visa. Because of that process, Pineda said he doesn’t yet know when Almada will be available for selection. The team has two friendlies scheduled on Sunday in Mexico before it returns, and another on Feb. 20 at Birmingham. The team will open its MLS season on Feb. 27 against Sporting KC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The team currently has a few attacking midfielders: Marcelino Moreno and Emerson Hyndman, but is thin at left wing. Tyler Wolff, a Homegrown signing, has played there and done well during the preseason. It also has Machop Chol, another Homegrown, and Jake Mulraney. Pineda used Mulraney as an attacking midfielder in last week’s friendly against Mexican second-division side Celaya.
Bocanegra said he expects Almada to be impactful, but tried to tamp down some expectations on Wednesday.
“We expect for him to come in, work hard, be a good teammate and give his best every day,” he said. “We know what kind of quality he has. We know what he can do with the ball.”
