How will Atlanta United use Thiago Almada?

“He ... has a nose for goal and that’s something we’re looking to add to the group,” Bocanegra said.

Adding Almada to an attack that includes Martinez, MLS MVP in 2018, and Araujo, who has the talent to become a league MVP, could give Atlanta United an offense more similar to what it had in 2017 and ‘18, when it scored 70 goals in those seasons, than last year, when it scored 45 in the same number of games.

Once the team returns from its preseason training camp in Guadalajara, Mexico, Almada will begin working on his visa. Because of that process, Pineda said he doesn’t yet know when Almada will be available for selection. The team has two friendlies scheduled on Sunday in Mexico before it returns, and another on Feb. 20 at Birmingham. The team will open its MLS season on Feb. 27 against Sporting KC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The team currently has a few attacking midfielders: Marcelino Moreno and Emerson Hyndman, but is thin at left wing. Tyler Wolff, a Homegrown signing, has played there and done well during the preseason. It also has Machop Chol, another Homegrown, and Jake Mulraney. Pineda used Mulraney as an attacking midfielder in last week’s friendly against Mexican second-division side Celaya.

Bocanegra said he expects Almada to be impactful, but tried to tamp down some expectations on Wednesday.

“We expect for him to come in, work hard, be a good teammate and give his best every day,” he said. “We know what kind of quality he has. We know what he can do with the ball.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1

March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1

March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 9 at Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE