Will Thiago Almada become the next Miguel Almiron or the next Ezequiel Barco?

Will Almada become the next Almiron, who pushed Atlanta United to an MLS Cup in 2018, or the next Barco, who showed flashes of his immense talent but never consistency?

It’s too early to tell.

Lopez, Sosa and Ibarra are still with the club, having played only one season each. There is still lots of time. Moreno also is still with the club, but is unlikely to be of interest to a club in Europe.

Such is the crapshoot that is signing and developing players that only one of those previous players, Almiron, actually was developed and sold to a club in Europe.

Just two, Almiron and Pity Martinez, who surprisingly was transferred to a club in Saudi Arabia, were sold for a profit.

And then there is Barco, who was purchased for almost $14 million as an 18-year-old before the 2018 season, and then loaned last month to River Plate in Argentina with a reported option to buy for $8 million.

Like Barco, who also was considered a bright talent in South America when he was with Independiente, Almada has a lot of talent. He scored 24 goals with 11 assists in 100 appearances for Velez Sarsfield in Argentina. He was scouted by giants Manchester United and Manchester City.

Perhaps clubs bigger than Atlanta United were scared away by the year-long investigation, since archived by prosecutors in Argentina, into allegations of sexual misconduct by others at a party attended by Almada in December 2020.

Perhaps the market is depressed by COVID-19.

Or, perhaps, those clubs didn’t value Almada as much as Atlanta United, which has shown the courage to gamble with owner Arthur Blank’s money if there is the possibility of improving the club and possibly its bottom line.

The club is taking steps to try to help not only Almada, but all of its young players navigate life as a professional athlete in a new country, a new league and with a new team.

Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said the club offers money and time-management classes, lessons in social media, and hope to use the Argentina consulate to help players feel more at home, more comfortable. The belief is that a more comfortable player is a more productive player, which is good for the team. And a more productive player is a more valuable player, which becomes good when it’s time to sell.

Bocanegra said he has had conversations with Almada about a path to Europe, which Almada has said many times in interviews posted on social-media sites is his goal. Bocanegra said it starts with playing well for Atlanta United. Do that, and there may be a path. Almiron is an example. Don’t play well, and it becomes more difficult. Barco is an example.

Will Almada become the next Almiron or Barco?

Only time will tell.

