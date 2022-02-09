Hamburger icon
Atlanta United exercises option, signs Thiago Almada

Thiago Almada (left) of Argentina's Velez Sarsfield and Gustavo Henrique of Brazil's Flamengo battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores soccer match in May 2021. Ending a monthslong pursuit, Atlanta United exercised its MLS option to acquire Almada on Wednesday. (Antonio Lacerda/AP)

Credit: AP

The transfer was one of the more complicated in MLS team’s history

Ending a monthslong pursuit, Atlanta United exercised its MLS option to acquire Thiago Almada on Wednesday.

Almada, a 20-year-old attacking midfielder, will join from Velez Sarsfield for a reported potential fee of $16 million. Almada, considered one of the young standouts in South America, made 100 appearances with 24 goals and 11 assists for Velez. He has played mostly as an attacking midfielder but can play across the midfield.

“After an extensive and in-depth due diligence process, we have exercised our exclusive option to permanently transfer in Thiago,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement released by the team. “He’s a player we’ve been tracking for a long time, and he’s shown that he’s one of the best young players in South America over the past few seasons. We feel that his abilities fit well with the kind of attacking soccer that we want to play at Atlanta United and we’re confident that he will be able to play at a high level in Major League Soccer.”

Almada will occupy an international slot and be a designated player for Atlanta United. The team is training in Guadalajara, Mexico. Almada arrived there Tuesday night. He is expected to be introduced to media Thursday. The team has two friendlies scheduled Sunday in Guadalajara. The team will open its MLS season at home Feb. 27 against Sporting KC.

The signing was one of the more complicated in Atlanta United’s history.

Atlanta United first became interested in signing Almada last summer.

But Almada was considered a “person of interest” by authorities in Argentina after an alleged incident in December 2020 at a party, which led to a yearlong investigation by prosecutors in Buenos Aires.

Because of the investigation, Atlanta United elected to purchase an exclusive option on the player because the club wanted to sign him but would do so only when the investigation was completed with a satisfactory result.

As Argentinian officials were conducting their investigation, Atlanta United and MLS were using several different resources to conduct their own investigations into Almada and the incident. Those started in July.

The investigation by Argentinian prosecutors was archived, or put aside, Feb. 1. Almada was neither arrested, interrogated nor charged. Because of the satisfactory conclusion of the investigation, Atlanta United exercised the option to purchase the player, completing the process Wednesday.

“Thiago is a talented player who will add quality to our attack in the final third,” manager Gonzalo Pineda said in a statement. “He’s very good at taking on defenders and creating chances for himself and his teammates. We’re very happy to welcome him to the club and look forward to integrating him into the team as quickly as possible.”

The acquisition comes on the heels of the Five Stripes recently closing a chapter on another young Argentinian, Ezequiel Barco. He was purchased as an 18-year-old from Independiente for a reported fee of $13.7 million. He was just loaned to River Plate with a reported option to buy for between $7 million to $8 million.

