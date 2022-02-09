Atlanta United exercises option, signs Thiago Almada

Ending a monthslong pursuit, Atlanta United exercised its MLS option to acquire Thiago Almada on Wednesday.
Almada, a 20-year-old attacking midfielder, will join from Velez Sarsfield for a reported potential fee of $16 million. Almada, considered one of the young standouts in South America, made 100 appearances with 24 goals and 11 assists for Velez. He has played mostly as an attacking midfielder but can play across the midfield.
“After an extensive and in-depth due diligence process, we have exercised our exclusive option to permanently transfer in Thiago,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement released by the team. “He’s a player we’ve been tracking for a long time, and he’s shown that he’s one of the best young players in South America over the past few seasons. We feel that his abilities fit well with the kind of attacking soccer that we want to play at Atlanta United and we’re confident that he will be able to play at a high level in Major League Soccer.”
Almada will occupy an international slot and be a designated player for Atlanta United. The team is training in Guadalajara, Mexico. Almada arrived there Tuesday night. He is expected to be introduced to media Thursday. The team has two friendlies scheduled Sunday in Guadalajara. The team will open its MLS season at home Feb. 27 against Sporting KC.
The signing was one of the more complicated in Atlanta United’s history.
Atlanta United first became interested in signing Almada last summer.
But Almada was considered a “person of interest” by authorities in Argentina after an alleged incident in December 2020 at a party, which led to a yearlong investigation by prosecutors in Buenos Aires.
Because of the investigation, Atlanta United elected to purchase an exclusive option on the player because the club wanted to sign him but would do so only when the investigation was completed with a satisfactory result.
As Argentinian officials were conducting their investigation, Atlanta United and MLS were using several different resources to conduct their own investigations into Almada and the incident. Those started in July.
The investigation by Argentinian prosecutors was archived, or put aside, Feb. 1. Almada was neither arrested, interrogated nor charged. Because of the satisfactory conclusion of the investigation, Atlanta United exercised the option to purchase the player, completing the process Wednesday.
“Thiago is a talented player who will add quality to our attack in the final third,” manager Gonzalo Pineda said in a statement. “He’s very good at taking on defenders and creating chances for himself and his teammates. We’re very happy to welcome him to the club and look forward to integrating him into the team as quickly as possible.”
The acquisition comes on the heels of the Five Stripes recently closing a chapter on another young Argentinian, Ezequiel Barco. He was purchased as an 18-year-old from Independiente for a reported fee of $13.7 million. He was just loaned to River Plate with a reported option to buy for between $7 million to $8 million.
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
-
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1
March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1
March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 9 at Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
Aug. 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
Aug. 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
Aug. 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
About the Author