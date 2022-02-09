Atlanta United exercises option, signs Thiago Almada

Atlanta United first became interested in signing Almada last summer.

But Almada was considered a “person of interest” by authorities in Argentina after an alleged incident in December 2020 at a party, which led to a yearlong investigation by prosecutors in Buenos Aires.

Because of the investigation, Atlanta United elected to purchase an exclusive option on the player because the club wanted to sign him but would do so only when the investigation was completed with a satisfactory result.

As Argentinian officials were conducting their investigation, Atlanta United and MLS were using several different resources to conduct their own investigations into Almada and the incident. Those started in July.

The investigation by Argentinian prosecutors was archived, or put aside, Feb. 1. Almada was neither arrested, interrogated nor charged. Because of the satisfactory conclusion of the investigation, Atlanta United exercised the option to purchase the player, completing the process Wednesday.

“Thiago is a talented player who will add quality to our attack in the final third,” manager Gonzalo Pineda said in a statement. “He’s very good at taking on defenders and creating chances for himself and his teammates. We’re very happy to welcome him to the club and look forward to integrating him into the team as quickly as possible.”

The acquisition comes on the heels of the Five Stripes recently closing a chapter on another young Argentinian, Ezequiel Barco. He was purchased as an 18-year-old from Independiente for a reported fee of $13.7 million. He was just loaned to River Plate with a reported option to buy for between $7 million to $8 million.

