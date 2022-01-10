A quick Atlanta United MLS draft primer

Atlanta United will participate in its sixth MLS draft Tuesday.
The draft is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. The pre-draft show starts at 2:30 p.m. and can be followed on the MLS website, its app, its Twitter handle and/or its Facebook page.
Here is a primer on the event, which will be held virtually.
When does Atlanta United pick? It is scheduled to pick 19th. The order of the picks in the first round is as follows: Charlotte, Cincinnati, Toronto, Houston, Austin, Dallas, Chicago, San Jose, Miami, Colorado, Montreal, Columbus, D.C. United, Cincinnati, the New York Red Bulls, Vancouver, Minnesota, Orlando, Atlanta United, Seattle, the L.A. Galaxy, Sporting KC, Colorado, New England, Real Salt Lake, Nashville, Portland and NYCFC.
How many rounds are there? Three. Atlanta United’s other picks are 19th in the second round (47th overall) and 19th (75th overall) and 32nd (88th overall) in the third round.
How many minutes between picks? Four, with a 10-minute break between rounds.
How many of Atlanta United’s draft picks currently are on the senior roster? One. Miles Robinson, the team’s first pick in its first draft in 2017. Aiden McFadden, picked last year, is with Atlanta United 2.
What are the odds of finding a first-team player with any of its picks? Not good, truthfully. The team’s first draft was its best with Robinson, who has 87 appearances and developed into arguably the best defender in the league, and Julian Gressel, who made 98 appearances before being traded to D.C. United before the 2020 season. The best of the rest, a group of 12, includes Jon Gallagher, who made 16 appearances.
Also, the team’s roster is almost full, meaning any players selected likely will go to Atlanta United 2.
Does the team have any needs? Yes. It needs a backup striker of quality and another centerback.
Are any Georgia natives available for selection? There are two: former Atlanta United academy player Charlie Asensio, a Roswell native who matriculated to Clemson and had a standout career, and Damian Rodriguez, a Dalton native who plays for Chattanooga FC.
From Georgia colleges, George Proctor, a native of Leeds, England and a defender at Georgia State, is eligible.
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1
March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1
March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 9 at Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule
April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0
April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1
May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1
May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0
May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1
May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0
June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
July 3 Chicago 3, Atlanta United 0
July 8 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
July 17 New England 1, Atlanta United 0
July 21 Atlanta United 1, Cincinnati 1
July 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0
July 30 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 2
Aug. 4 Atlanta United 2, Montreal 2
Aug. 7 Atlanta United 3, Columbus 2
Aug. 15 Atlanta United 1, LAFC 0
Aug. 18 Atlanta United 1, Toronto 0
Aug. 21 Atlanta United 2, D.C. United 1
Aug. 28 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0
Sept. 10 Atlanta United 3, Orlando 0
Sept. 15 Atlanta United 4, Cincinnati 0
Sept. 18 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 2
Sept. 25 Philadelphia 1, Atlanta United 0
Sept. 29 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 0
Oct. 2 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1
Oct. 16 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 0
Oct. 20 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1
Oct. 27 Atlanta United 2, Miami 1
Oct. 30 Atlanta United 1, Toronto1
Nov. 3 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
