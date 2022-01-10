A quick Atlanta United MLS draft primer

How many minutes between picks? Four, with a 10-minute break between rounds.

How many of Atlanta United’s draft picks currently are on the senior roster? One. Miles Robinson, the team’s first pick in its first draft in 2017. Aiden McFadden, picked last year, is with Atlanta United 2.

What are the odds of finding a first-team player with any of its picks? Not good, truthfully. The team’s first draft was its best with Robinson, who has 87 appearances and developed into arguably the best defender in the league, and Julian Gressel, who made 98 appearances before being traded to D.C. United before the 2020 season. The best of the rest, a group of 12, includes Jon Gallagher, who made 16 appearances.

Also, the team’s roster is almost full, meaning any players selected likely will go to Atlanta United 2.

Does the team have any needs? Yes. It needs a backup striker of quality and another centerback.

Are any Georgia natives available for selection? There are two: former Atlanta United academy player Charlie Asensio, a Roswell native who matriculated to Clemson and had a standout career, and Damian Rodriguez, a Dalton native who plays for Chattanooga FC.

From Georgia colleges, George Proctor, a native of Leeds, England and a defender at Georgia State, is eligible.

