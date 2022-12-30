Atlanta TV sports listings

5 p.m. PAC12 Women, Colorado at Washington

6 p.m. BTN Buffalo at Michigan St.

7 p.m. PAC12 Women, Utah at Washington St.

7:30 p.m. Bally Sports Southeast Lakers at Hawks

8 p.m. BTN Coppin St. at Rutgers

9 p.m. PAC12 Women, UCLA at Oregon

10 p.m. ESPN2 Southern Cal at Washington

10 p.m. NBA Trail Blazers at Warriors

11 p.m. PAC12 UCLA at Washington St.

Football

Noon ESPN The Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs. NC State, Charlotte, N.C.

2 p.m. CBS The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA, El Paso, Texas

3:30 p.m. ESPN The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina, Jacksonville, Fla.

8 p.m. ESPN The Capital One Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson, Miami

Hockey

4:30 p.m. NHL World Junior Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Austria, Group A, Halifax, Nova Scotia

5 p.m. BSSO Predators at Ducks

7 p.m. ESPN2 Harvard at Boston U.

8 p.m. NHL AHL, Rockford at Chicago

Horse racing

2:30 p.m. FS2 NYRA, America’s Day at the Races

Rodeo

8 p.m. CBSSN PBR: The Albany Invitational, Championship Round, Albany, N.Y.

Soccer

2:45 p.m. USA Premier League, Brentford at West Ham United

Tennis

4 a.m. TTC Center Court, United Cup - Day 1 6 p.m. TTC Center Court, United Cup - Day 1

TV SATURDAY

Basketball

Noon CBS Louisville at Kentucky

Noon FOX UConn at Xavier

Noon ESPNU Texas Tech at TCU BSSO Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

1 p.m. ESPN2 Florida St. at Duke

2 p.m. CBS Oklahoma St. at Kansas BSSE Illinois-Chicago at Bradley

2 p.m. FOX Arizona at Arizona St.

2 p.m. ESPNU Baylor at Iowa St.

4 p.m. CBS San Diego St. at UNLV FOX Women, Creighton at DePaul 7 p.m. BSSO Saint Mary’s at Santa Clara

Football

Noon ABC The Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, Nashville, Tenn.

Noon ESPN The Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas St., New Orleans

4 p.m. ESPN College Football Playoff semifinal: The Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz.

8 p.m. ESPN College Football Playoff semifinal: The Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Atlanta

Hockey

3 p.m. BSSO Predators at Golden Knights

11 p.m. BSSO Predators at Las Vegas Golden Knights

MMA

8 p.m. SHO Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF & Rizin 40: From Saitama, Japan

Soccer

7:30 a.m. USA Premier League, Manchester United at Wolverhampton

10 a.m. USA Premier League, Leeds United at Newcastle United

12:30 p.m. NBC Premier League, Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion

Tennis

2 a.m. TTC Center Court, United Cup - Day 3

6 p.m. TTC Center Court, United Cup - Day 4 Group Stage & Adelaide- ATP/WTA 1 Early Rounds

TV SUNDAY

Basketball

Noon CBSSN Women, Villanova at Xavier

Noon ACCN Women, Boston College at Notre Dame BSSO Women, Louisville at Duke

1 p.m. ESPN Women, Nebraska at Indiana

1 p.m. BTN Women, Wisconsin at Purdue

2 p.m. CBSSN Women, Davidson at Fordham

2 p.m. ACCN Women, Wake Forest at Clemson

2:30 p.m. FS1 Providence at DePaul

3 p.m. ESPN Cincinnati at Temple

3 p.m. BTN Women, Iowa at Illinois

3 p.m. ESPNU Tulsa at SMU

3 p.m. NBA G-League Ignite at Birmingham

3 p.m. PAC12 Southern Cal at Washington State

4 p.m. CBSSN Women, Air Force at New Mexico

4:30 p.m. FS1 Maryland at Michigan

5 p.m. ESPN Memphis at Tulane

5 p.m. PAC12 Women, Southern Cal at Oregon

5 p.m. ESPNU Belmont at Southern Illinois

5:30 p.m. BTN Iowa at Penn State

6:30 p.m. FS1 Butler at Georgetown

7 p.m. PAC12 UCLA at Washington

7 p.m. BSSO Women, N.C. State at Syracuse

7:30 p.m. BTN Ohio State at Northwestern

Football

1 p.m. CBS Dolphins at Patriots

1 p.m. FOX Cardinals at Falcons

4:25 p.m. CBS Vikings at Packers

8:15 p.m. NBC Rams at Chargers

Hockey

3 p.m. BSSO Hurricanes at Devils

5 p.m. NHL Rangers at Panthers

8 p.m. ESPN Islanders at Kraken

Tennis

6 a.m. TTC Center Court, United Cup - Day 5 Group Stage; Adelaide- ATP/WTA 1, Auckland-WTA & Pune-ATP Early Rounds

6 p.m. TTC Center Court, United Cup - Day 6 Group Stage; Adelaide- ATP/WTA 1, Auckland-WTA & Pune-ATP Early Rounds

TV MONDAY

Basketball

2 p.m. BTN Women, Maryland at Rutgers

7 p.m. ESPNU West Virginia at Oklahoma St.

7 p.m. BTN Rutgers at Purdue

7 p.m. ESPNU West Virginia at Oklahoma State

10 p.m. Bally Sports Southeast Hawks at Warriors

Football

Noon ESPN2 The ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi St. vs. Illinois, Tampa, Fla.

1 p.m. ABC The Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue, Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m. ESPN The Cotton Bowl: Tulane vs. Southern Cal, Arlington, Texas

5 p.m. ESPN The Rose Bowl: Penn St. vs. Utah, Pasadena, Calif.

8:20 p.m. ABC/ESPN Bills at Bengals

Hockey

2 p.m. TNT Winter Classic: Penguins vs. Bruins, Boston

Soccer

12:30 p.m. USA Premier League, Liverpool at Brentford

Tennis

6 a.m. TTC United Cup, Day 5 Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA 1, Auckland- WTA & Pune-ATP Early Rounds

6 p.m. TTC Center Court, United Cup - Day 6 Group Stage; Adelaide- ATP/WTA 1, Auckland-WTA & Pune-ATP Early Round

(T) Same-day tape; * early next morning

