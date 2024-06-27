Zaccharie Risacher to throw out first pitch for Braves Sunday

Zaccharie Risacher will get another Welcome to Atlanta moment on Sunday.

The Hawks’ first-round draft pick, selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft Wednesday, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Braves before their game against the Pirates. The Braves-Pirates game begins at 11:35 a.m.

The Hawks drafted Risacher on Wednesday. The forward was in New York at the Barclay’s Center for the selection. He arrived in Atlanta on Thursday. He will be formally introduced in a press conference on Friday.