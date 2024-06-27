Atlanta Hawks

Zaccharie Risacher to throw out first pitch for Braves Sunday

Zaccharie Risacher sits on his table ahead of the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Arena on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 in Brooklyn, NY. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By
47 minutes ago

Zaccharie Risacher will get another Welcome to Atlanta moment on Sunday.

The Hawks’ first-round draft pick, selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft Wednesday, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Braves before their game against the Pirates. The Braves-Pirates game begins at 11:35 a.m.

The Hawks drafted Risacher on Wednesday. The forward was in New York at the Barclay’s Center for the selection. He arrived in Atlanta on Thursday. He will be formally introduced in a press conference on Friday.

Risacher will join another high-profile athlete to throw out the first pitch for the Braves this season. Earlier this year, Falcons quarterback Kurt Cousins had the honors after signing as a free agent.

