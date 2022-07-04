BreakingNews
6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
Where does the Hawks roster stand 5 days into free agency?

Hawks forward John Collins soars to the basket for a slam agains the Indiana Pacers during the first period in a NBA basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Free agency is well underway, and the Hawks have taken steps to update their roster.

After a disappointing end to the recent season, the Hawks vowed to make changes after trying to make progress with the same group that took the team to the 2020-21 Eastern Conference finals. But the East improved and exposed the flaws in the Hawks’ logic.

The Hawks already had begun to tweak the roster ahead of last season’s trade deadline. But the Heat further exposed the Hawks’ needs in the playoffs, so they leaned in further to improve the roster.

Last week, the Hawks traded for Dejounte Murray and sent Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round picks to the Spurs. In bringing Murray aboard, the Hawks addressed their need for a secondary ballhandler, scorer as well as a lockdown defender.

Murray averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists. He also made 46.2% of his shots from the floor and made 32.7% of his 3-pointers.

In addition to Murray, the Hawks bolstered their defense and veteran presence with the addition of Aaron Holiday, who was signed to a one-year deal at the veteran minimum. They also acquired Justin Holiday and Moe Harkless, who both are capable defenders, from the Kings in exchange for Kevin Huerter.

The Hawks still have at least three roster spots open, and with free agency still unfolding and Summer League on the horizon, they may value that roster flexibility.

As things stand, here is what the roster and depth chart could look like when the regular season begins in October.

Point guard

Trae Young

Aaron Holiday

Sharife Cooper (two-way contract)

Shooting guard

Dejounte Murray

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Tyrese Martin

Chaundee Brown (two-way)

Small Forward

De’Andre Hunter

Justin Holiday

AJ Griffin

Power forward

John Collins

Moe Harkless

Center

Clint Capela

Onyeka Okongwu

In most senses, most NBA teams are shifting toward position-less basketball. So, both Young and Murray likely will share ballhandling duties. The two averaged nine-plus assists last season. There will, of course, be an adjustment period.

Hawks offseason moves

June 23: Selected AJ Griffin with the No. 16 pick. Drafted Ryan Rollins with the No. 44 pick and traded him to the Warriors for No. 51 pick Tyrese Martin and $2 million.

June 29: Obtained Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale from the Spurs in exchange for Danilo Gallinari, a 2023 first-round pick (from Hornets), 2025 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick and the right to swap first-round picks in 2026.

June 30: Free agents Delon Wright (Wizards) and Kevin Knox (Pistons) agree to deals with other teams.

June 30: Extended a two-way qualifying offer to last year’s draft pick Sharife Cooper.

July 1: Agreed to a one-year deal with free agent Aaron Holiday.

July 1: Traded Kevin Huerter to the Kings for Justin Holiday, Maurice “Moe” Harkless and a 2024 lottery-protected first-round pick.

July 2: Dealt Jock Landale to Suns for cash.

July 3: Signed AJ Griffin to rookie deal.

