Vince Carter joining broadcast team for five Hawks games

“That’s the kind of advantage that I think viewers and listeners, they’ll enjoy that, because now when they’re looking at it, they’re looking at this player, and you can tell and say ‘Oh that’s right, he was that kind of player and now he’s become this kind of player,’” Carter said.

Thus far, he likes what he’s seeing from the Hawks this season, and the blend of talent they have on the roster.

“I’m very impressed,” Carter said. “I’m a big believer in a mix of young guys and veterans, and they have that now.”

This isn’t the first time Carter will appear on a Hawks broadcast. He was a guest analyst on April 3, 2019, when he missed the game due to load management.

“We are excited to welcome Vince to five of our Hawks broadcasts during the first half of this NBA season,” FOX Sports South general manager Jeff Genthner said. “Playing 22 seasons in the NBA, and finishing his career with the Hawks, Hawks fans can look forward to Vince’s unique insights and big personality on our telecasts.”

Carter will make more appearances on the broadcast in the season’s second-half schedule, which won’t be released until near the end of the first half.

Here’s a list of the games Carter will join the broadcast team for (all times Eastern):