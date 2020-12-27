Hawks start out season 2-0 after win vs. Memphis

Despite the Hawks starting 0-for-7 from 3-point range, Huerter came off the bench to revive the offense, tallying 10 points in the first quarter and making their first 3-pointer of the game at the 1:53 mark. Combine that with 3′s from Hill and Knight, and the Hawks had a five-point lead, 27-22, going into the second quarter.

Thanks to 30 bench points, the Hawks led the Grizzlies, 58-56, at halftime.

In the fourth quarter, Young found Hunter for an open 3 to give the Hawks a 108-104 advantage with 4:08 left, and Young scored 10 points in the final three minutes to seal the win.

The Hawks were playing shorthanded, particularly when it comes to their frontcourt, so they started a small-ball lineup of Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish, Hunter and Collins. Collins picked up two early fouls, which meant the Hawks went to Bruno Fernando early in the first quarter, and Hunter picked up two early fouls, as well.

After going through pregame warm-ups, Danilo Gallinari (left foot contusion) was downgraded to out (Pierce explained that someone stepped on Gallinari’s foot during the season opener vs. Chicago). Center Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness) missed his second game in a row, and Kris Dunn (cartilage disruption, right knee), Onyeka Okongwu (inflammation, sesamoid bone, left foot) and Tony Snell (inflammation, cuboid bone, right foot) are still out.

Rajon Rondo was available but did not play.

Next up, for their home opener, the Hawks host the Pistons 7:30 p.m. Monday at State Farm Arena.