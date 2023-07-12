Tyrese Martin shines in Hawks’ Summer League win

Tyrese Martin scored 14 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter Wednesday as the Hawks held off the Timberwolves for a 99-93 Summer League victory in Las Vegas.

Minnesota erased a 14-point Hawks lead before Martin took over with an assist on Mouhamed Gueye’s dunk and three key baskets.

It was the second consecutive 20-point game for Martin, who also had nine rebounds and three assists. The second-year player from Connecticut is currently fighting for the last remaining roster spot with the Hawks.

Other notes from Wednesday:

-Seth Lundy scored 14 points, including 4-of-8 shooting from the perimeter, and helped sparked the team’s early run which led to the 14-point advantage.

-Kobe Bufkin scored 13, but struggled with shooting efficiency (3-of-13 from the field).

-AJ Griffin did not play, and the team has decided to shut him down for the remainder of Summer League. Last season’s first-round pick scored 18 points in two games in Las Vegas.

