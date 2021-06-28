Young’s ankle, and perhaps a series, turns on a ref’s foot

“All my injuries (actually not all, but most) have been because I’ve stepped on somebody’s foot,” Young said after the game, still incredulous. “It’s been a tough thing I’ve got to deal with. I’ve got to be more mindful of where people’s feet are. I guess I have to have eyes in back of my head to watch the out of bounds line with these refs.”

The shoulder tape apparent during the Philadelphia series is gone. But now order more ankle tape for Young. One way or another it appears that he will have to get through this postseason held together by the athletic equivalent of spit and baling wire.

This has been the weak of freakish injuries to Atlanta-based sporting prodigies. Thursday, it was Braves pitcher Mike Soroka re-tearing his Achilles just walking into the clubhouse. And now this, Young clipping a ref, the game turning not on the man’s whistle but rather his footwear.

Maybe it would have been understandable had Young tripped over a rapper or other celebrity on the Hawks sideline. They lounge from endline to endline in these big games at State Farm Arena. But this, it beggars belief.

Worse yet Sunday for Hawks followers, Young was in the midst of a redemptive performance after his last stinker in Milwaukee. He was on a mission.

“I don’t want to have two bad games in a row,” he said. “I know it’s going to happen sometimes. In the NBA you play a lot of games and you’re going to have bad nights and off shooting nights. I had a terrible Game Two. I just didn’t want to let my teammates down like I did in Game Two. I wanted to play hard for them and try to bounce back in a better way.”

And bouncing back he was. His aim was true again as the 32 points through three quarters attested (he scored but 15 Friday in Milwaukee). As importantly, he was back in control of the Hawks offense, committing only three turnovers through the first three quarters. He had nine over the errant course of Game Two.

“I thought he was doing a good job. He was scoring for us, I thought he came out aggressive, was able to see the ball go in the basket tonight early and I thought that gave us a spark,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “He was his old self, being really aggressive, attacking the pick and roll. When they gave him space, he was able to knock down a couple of 3s.

“I liked the fact that he was aggressive and trying to establish that tempo that we wanted to play at.”

Caption Hawks guard Trae Young draws a foul from Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis during the second quarter of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com) Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

But trying to play in the fourth, Young was a race car driving on a flat. As he described it, he was robbed of his “blow-by speed.”

Hitting a 3 early in the fourth compelled Young to hang in there and see what he could make of the closing quarter. But his lone make of the quarter was a mirage.

“I wanted to go out and at least try,” he said. “I got out there and hit my first three and everybody feels I should be out there and keep fighting at least. That’s something I tried to do, keep fighting.”

Said McMillan, who played Young from the 8:44 mark of the fourth quarter until just 51 seconds left in the game, “Once he got out there, I saw that he wasn’t moving well. When I took him out the last few seconds, he couldn’t go back. I was looking to rotate him offense/defense, and he couldn’t go back.”

It’s another quick turnaround for the Hawks and their gimpy guard, with Game 4 awaiting Tuesday. An MRI on the injury and a day of treatment awaits Young, whose status figures to determine any chance the Hawks have of reasserting themselves in this series.

Memo to the Hawks athletic training staff: Better order a lot more tape.

Hawks-Bucks series

Game 1: Hawks 116, Bucks 113

Game 2: Bucks 125, Hawks 91

Game 3: Bucks 113, Hawks 102

Game 4, Tuesday, June 29: Bucks at Hawks, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 5, Thursday, July 1: Hawks at Bucks, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 6*, Saturday, July 3: Bucks at Hawks, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 7*, Monday, July 5: Hawks at Bucks, 8:30 p.m., TNT

* — If necessary