Young scores 40 as Hawks top Celtics, snap four-game skid

3. This season, the Hawks have had their fair share of fourth-quarter struggles, and they now move to 10-7 when leading after the third quarter. The Hawks were up, 90-81, going into the fourth, before Boston started out on a 10-4 run to pull within three. Then, Young took off. They’ve been emphasizing playing a full 48 minutes, and despite a few late mistakes and 16 turnovers, were able to get the kind of win that has been evading them. “I think the first thing I said, ‘We’ve been here before. Let’s finish this game,’” McMillan said. “We talked about being calm, we talked about being clear about what we needed to do. We had control of the game, we needed to finish the game.”

4. The Hawks found success in the paint, with 60 points in the paint to the Celtics’ 46. Clint Capela had 24 points and 13 rebounds and John Collins added 20 points, six rebounds and two assists. The Celtics, playing on the second night of a back-to-back, were missing center Daniel Theis as well as Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart and Romeo Langford. They were led by Jayson Tatum with 35 points.

5. At 57.1%, the Hawks set a new season-high field-goal percentage, slightly edging out their percentage (56.8% FG) in their win vs. the Raptors on Feb. 6. To show how much of that came around the basket, they only shot 33.3% from 3-point range (8-for-24).

Stat of the game

6-7 FG, 2-2 from 3, 2-2 FT (Young’s line in the fourth quarter)

Star of the game

Young (led the Hawks in scoring with 40 points, 16 of which came in a clutch fourth-quarter performance)

Quotable

“We had a different sense of energy, attention to detail. We just wanted to close this game out… We didn’t want another situation of deja vu where we have a fourth-quarter lead and we give it up. So I just feel like the sense of urgency was there for us tonight.” (Collins on the importance of closing out a close win)