Trae Young to miss Hawks-Bulls matchup

Young has averaged nearly 25 points in three games against the Bulls this season. The Hawks enter Tuesday’s game tied with the Raptors for eighth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 39-39. The Bulls are only one game behind in 10th place at 38-40.

With a win, the Hawks would remain mathematically alive for the sixth spot in the East – although a lot would have to happen for them to secure that spot and avoid the four-team play-in tournament. A loss would likely solidify a spot in the play-in tournament, and their spot in the tourney would be decided over the last three games of the regular season.