Trae Young suffers rib sprain in loss to Celtics, joins long list of injured Hawks

The injury bug bit the Hawks once again in Monday night’s loss to the Celtics at State Farm Arena.

With 3:07 to play in the third quarter, guard Trae Young exited the game with what the team ruled as a right rib sprain.

The Hawks already have several players nursing bumps and bruises and are very thin when it comes to the number of primary ballhandlers in the rotation. At least four of their top nine rotational players have missed the last six to seven games, and guard Dyson Daniels recently returned to the rotation after a two-game absence.