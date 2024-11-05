Trae Young suffers rib sprain in loss to Celtics, joins long list of injured Hawks

The injury bug bit the Hawks once again in Monday night’s loss to the Celtics at State Farm Arena.
With 3:07 to play in the third quarter, guard Trae Young exited the game with what the team ruled as a right rib sprain.
The Hawks already have several players nursing bumps and bruises and are very thin when it comes to the number of primary ballhandlers in the rotation. At least four of their top nine rotational players have missed the last six to seven games, and guard Dyson Daniels recently returned to the rotation after a two-game absence.
Wing Bogdan Bogdanovic will miss several weeks, along with guard Kobe Bufkin.
The team is also down Vit Krejci for at least another week.
Following the game, Hawks coach Quin Snyder referred to the information the team released on Young’s injury during the game when asked of the guard’s status.
“I’m not honestly even gonna try to give you that information,” Snyder said. “I think what you’ve heard is what I’ve heard. He’s been playing great. Went in here and banged on the table a couple games ago. He’s worn down. We’ve got a lot of guys, they’re competing. That’s all that you can ask. Try to, as I said, even when the game is lopsided like this is, if there’s things you can take from it, we’ll try to do that. Right now it’s feeling the sting of a tough loss.”
