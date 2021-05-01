Trae Young returns, but shorthanded Hawks no match for Sixers

3. In Wednesday’s lifeless loss, the Sixers held a depleted Hawks team to a season-low 83 points. Although the Hawks were healthier this time around, Philadelphia, the No. 2 team in the Eastern Conference, still proved an extremely difficult matchup for them. The Hawks started out strong, but got pummeled in the second quarter, giving up 42 points and falling behind 65-46 at halftime. They couldn’t stop Joel Embiid (18 points, six rebounds), Ben Simmons (18 points, six rebounds, five assists), Tobias Harris (18 points, three rebounds) or Dwight Howard (19 points, 11 rebounds for a double-double, two blocks). Although the Hawks actually won the third quarter 31-29 as Young continued to roll, they couldn’t get stops to carve into the deficit.

4. Giving up 68 points in the paint (the Sixers average 47, good for the No. 16 mark in the league) isn’t a recipe for success for the Hawks, but Philadelphia thrived in the paint Friday. That put the Sixers in the driver’s seat for pretty much the whole game. “We didn’t contain them, I think that was the problem tonight,” interim coach Nate McMillan said. “Defensively, we just could not keep the ball in front of us. They had 40 points in the paint at half, finished the game with 68 points in the paint and when a team is playing in the paint, you don’t control the ball, you really don’t control anything. You don’t control the rebounding, you don’t control the perimeter. We just had too many breakdowns on the ball.”

5. The Hawks’ second unit largely struggled, but Danilo Gallinari added 16 points off the bench, going 4-for-6 from beyond the arc in his first game with multiple 3′s in a week. Gallinari also added two assists and one rebound.

Stat of the game

68 (how many points the Sixers had in the paint, compared to the Hawks’ 42)

Star of the game

Howard (led the Sixers in scoring with 19 points, adding 11 rebounds for a double-double)

Quotable

“That’s always been my motto, every time I’ve, knock on wood, had these types of injuries, I’ve always tried to battle back and tried to get back to the court as fast as possible.” (Young on his quick return from an ankle sprain)