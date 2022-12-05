Trae Young on absence from Friday’s game: ‘Sometimes we don’t always agree’

Young has been removed from the team’s injury report and participated in practice Sunday and shootaround Monday ahead of a home game against the Thunder.

Hawks guard @TheTraeYoung this morning… answering all the question about missing Friday’s game and his displeasure with private conversations being made public - worth a listen pic.twitter.com/DjBsgpljiX — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) December 5, 2022

When asked about the perception that his absence left with others, Young said that it was hard for people to understand the full situation. He did not elaborate further on what happened and said his focus was on the court.

“Like I said, it’s a private matter,” Young said. “Again, made public, which is unfortunate. And if it was to stay private, it probably wouldn’t have been as big of a deal. But like I said, it’s unfortunate in my job, and my goal is to win championships. And that’s what I focus on.”

Young said that inside the organization everything was good and continued to emphasize that a private matter had been made public. When asked how he and McMillan would navigate any miscommunications that arise in the future, Young said that the two would “figure it out.”

Young said that he has embraced his role as a leader and face of the team since the Hawks drafted him and he’s always striving to improve.

“Like, I always tell everybody, I’m always trying to get better,” he said. “I’m a sponge to learning, learning new things. I’ve had great vets -- Lou (Williams), (Rajon) Rondo. Jeremy Lin. I mean, I’ve had some great veteran guards that I mean, I’ve helped teach me things and helped me understand this game. I mean, even Vince Carter and the other guys that I’ve been around, like, even guys from other teams that I asked, and I’m just a sponge to learn new things. I don’t know it all. And I never tell anybody that I do. So, I’m just here to play basketball (and) winning championships and try to do my best.”

Backcourt partner Dejounte Murray said Monday he believe Young would ‘get it together.’

“Trae’s a great man,” Murray said. “He’ll get it together. Whatever he’s going through, Trae is not a problem. You know, like I said, people agree, disagree. I don’t know what happened with Trae or coach or anybody else. Like I said, Trae is the guy that he will get it together as far as being with his team.”