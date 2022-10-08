Trae Young makes 7 first-half 3-point shots to help Hawks sweep Bucks

Hawks rookie AJ Griffin took advantage of his extended run and showed off why the Hawks drafted him with the 16th overall pick. Griffin’s injury history has drawn some concern after the team held him out of Summer League because of foot discomfort. The Hawks sidelined him for some practices early in training camp, as a precautionary response, because of a minor ankle sprain.

But Griffin did not look like injuries hampered his play Saturday. Within 30 seconds of checking into the game in the first quarter, Griffin knocked down a 29-foot jumper. He made another, 35 seconds into the second quarter then drew a foul on his third 3-point attempt.

Griffin showed a willingness to work inside, too. He took advantage of the Hawks’ ball movement and got to the corner. With a pump fake he got George Hill in the air then droves and made the layup, despite a solid contest from Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

The rookie ended the day with 13 points and two assists.

While the Hawks delivered on offense, their defense looked to be in better sync. After allowing the Bucks to shoot over 50% from the floor early in Thursday’s meeting, the Hawks held them under 45% through all four quarters.

The Hawks will look to continue building on Saturday’s strong outing as they get ready to face the Cavaliers on the road at 7 p.m. Wednesday.