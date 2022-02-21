Trae Young has another All-Star game double-double in Team Durant’s loss

The Warriors’ Steph Curry of Team LeBron set an All-Star game record with 16 3-pointers, finishing with a game-high 50 points and winning the Kobe Bryant MVP Award.

“It was crazy,” Young said of Curry’s performance. “He was hitting some shots, hitting some half-court shots. I was talking to him as the ball was in the air. It was crazy. He was hitting some crazy shots, but that’s what he does. He’s the best shooter of all time for a reason.”

The format was the same as the past two years, which has dramatically increased the intensity and competitiveness in the game. Each team represented a charity (Greater Cleveland Food Bank for Team Durant and Kent State University I Promise Scholars Program for Team LeBron). Both charities started with a $150,000 contribution, and for each of the first three quarters, the team that won the quarter earned another $100,000 for their charity. Team LeBron won the first quarter, then Team Durant won the second quarter.

The third quarter ended in a 45-45 tie, so both charities received $50,000. Team Durant entered the fourth quarter with a 139-138 lead vs. Team LeBron, and a target score of 163 was selected for the fourth quarter to determine the winner. With the win, Team LeBron’s charity received another $150,000.

Curry’s hot shooting gave Team LeBron a boost, but it still came down to the final basket. Fittingly, the Lakers’ LeBron James, playing in his home state and former team’s arena, made the last shot to seal the win.