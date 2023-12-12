Trae Young ejected from Hawks-Nuggets matchup

Hawks star Trae Young was ejected from Monday’s Hawks-Nuggets game after picking up his second technical foul late in the third quarter.

Young was hit with his second technical foul with only 25.7 seconds remaining in the period. He picked up his first after arguing with referee Brent Haskill on what he believed to be a no-call on the previous offensive possession.

Young and Haskill continued the discussion during the stoppage and it looked as though Young waved off the explanation. Each time Haskill and Young engaged, the Hawks guard would walk away without receiving a technical.