Trae Young ejected from Hawks-Nuggets matchup

Hawks star Trae Young was ejected from Monday’s Hawks-Nuggets game after picking up his second technical foul late in the third quarter.
Young was hit with his second technical foul with only 25.7 seconds remaining in the period. He picked up his first after arguing with referee Brent Haskill on what he believed to be a no-call on the previous offensive possession.
Young and Haskill continued the discussion during the stoppage and it looked as though Young waved off the explanation. Each time Haskill and Young engaged, the Hawks guard would walk away without receiving a technical.
Then Young began to clap as Nuggets guard Christian Braun went to the line to shoot free throws following a take foul. A few seconds after he began to clap, he received his first technical from Haskill and looked to the official to get an explanation.
Hawks coach Quin Snyder then looked to lead official Ben Taylor for some explanation. After it though, Snyder received a technical and Young went to protest it and received his second technical of the game.
The Hawks trailed the Nuggets 100-86 at the time of Young’s ejection.
