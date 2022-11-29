Trae Young confident Hawks will figure it out

Young continued, citing Bogdan Bogdanovic’s eventually return to the lineup. Bogdanovic hasn’t played this season after undergoing offseason knee surgery.

“When we get Bogey back, obviously (3-point shooting will improve),” Young said. “He should be coming back soon. But we can’t just depend on Bogey to help our 3-point shooting out. We have to get better as a team.”

The Hawks haven’t provided an exact timetable for Bogdanovic’s return, but general manager Landry Fields said he’ll return “in the next few games” during an interview on 92.9 The Game on Tuesday morning. That’s a promising update for a player the Hawks have missed. They’re shooting 32.9% from 3; only four teams have fared worse, each of which has a losing record (Timberwolves, Hornets, Lakers, Knicks). Bogdanovic is a career 38.4% 3-point shooter and adds a needed floor spacer.

The Hawks have a get-right opportunity Wednesday in Orlando. The Magic (5-16) are a young rebuilding team that, while competitive in stretches, have struggled mightily to close games. The Hawks’ remaining strength of schedule is 27th (.491), per Tankathon, so perhaps that helps in their quest to stabilize.

As Young noted, the snowball effect is real.

“We have to figure out how to get one,” he said. “We have to get one and hopefully that strings together and gets us some wins. In this league, it’s all about momentum.”

The Hawks can start building some of that momentum Wednesday in Florida.